Thai Newspaper Changes Name To Mock Trump, Says Worst Part Was Not Mispronunciation

US President Donald Trump triggered a meme fest as he mispronounced Thailand during an election campaign event at Whirlpool factory in Ohio on August 6. Donald Trump instead of saying Thailand said 'Thigh-land' but immediately corrected himself upon realising the blunder he had made. A slip-of-tongue it was, but for people on the internet, it was a moment of laughter as they made jokes on Trump's mispronunciation. A Thai newspaper also grabbed the opportunity to troll Trump and changed its name on Twitter from Thai Enquirer to Thigh Enquirer.

The local newspaper shared a video on the micro-blogging platform which featured tweets by American-Indian author Dinesh D'Souza defending Trump's blunder saying that the entire Indian sub-continent pronounces Thailand as 'Thigh-land' and Trump's way of saying it is actually the correct way. After the Dinesh's tweets, the newspaper shows a map of Thailand with a thigh emoji on top. The newspaper also added in the caption that the worst part of Trump's speech was not the mispronounces as the video ends with Donald Trump praising the current leaders of Thailand and a text that says the US president is supporting the very leaders who were part of the military coup, appears. The current Prime Minister of Thailand is a retired Royal Armed forces General who was part of the military coup in 2014.

We made a short explainer video of how Thais see #Thighland-gate and how the mispronunciation by Trump wasn't the worst part of his speech to Thais. #Thailand #Trump #à¸›à¸£à¸°à¸Šà¸²à¸Šà¸™à¸›à¸¥à¸”à¹à¸­à¸ pic.twitter.com/mHgsOFMX8Y — Thai Enquirer (@ThaiEnquirer) August 7, 2020

Netizens mock Trump

Donald Trump was speaking at the Whirlpool factory in Ohio as part of his re-election campaign for the upcoming presidential polls that are scheduled to take place in November this year. Here's how netizens reacted on Twitter following an excerpt from Trump's speech went viral. Social media dubbed Trump's gaffe as 'Freudian slip', an unintentional mistake regarded as subconscious feelings.

He’s Alan from “The Hangover II.” pic.twitter.com/IgLkGgi6zF — Jon Nelson (@jonmnelson) August 6, 2020

Oh my. It just keeps getting better and better. pic.twitter.com/R5gNK4mB4U — Terri Leslie (@TerriLeslie5) August 6, 2020

Joe saw this and decided to comment on it...here it is pic.twitter.com/bx4a7hWjKO — Adam Bednarz (@adambedz) August 7, 2020

What, and you expect me to believe Donald Trump was just so curious about Thailand he went to his local library to check out "Thailand: Past and Present" so he could know the proper pronunciation and foster good relations? pic.twitter.com/NSbleyZZvm — Timothy Hucks (@Ame0baRepublic) August 7, 2020

Someone get him to say Phuket...please! — Casper Allan (@CasperAllan2) August 7, 2020

