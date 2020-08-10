Last Updated:

Thai Newspaper Changes Name To Mock Trump, Says Worst Part Was Not Mispronunciation

Thai newspaper has changed the name on Twitter from 'Thai Enquirer' to 'Thigh Enquirer' in order to mock US President Donald Trump following his gaffe.

Thai newspaper

US President Donald Trump triggered a meme fest as he mispronounced Thailand during an election campaign event at Whirlpool factory in Ohio on August 6. Donald Trump instead of saying Thailand said 'Thigh-land' but immediately corrected himself upon realising the blunder he had made. A slip-of-tongue it was, but for people on the internet, it was a moment of laughter as they made jokes on Trump's mispronunciation. A Thai newspaper also grabbed the opportunity to troll Trump and changed its name on Twitter from Thai Enquirer to Thigh Enquirer. 

The local newspaper shared a video on the micro-blogging platform which featured tweets by American-Indian author Dinesh D'Souza defending Trump's blunder saying that the entire Indian sub-continent pronounces Thailand as 'Thigh-land' and Trump's way of saying it is actually the correct way. After the Dinesh's tweets, the newspaper shows a map of Thailand with a thigh emoji on top. The newspaper also added in the caption that the worst part of Trump's speech was not the mispronounces as the video ends with Donald Trump praising the current leaders of Thailand and a text that says the US president is supporting the very leaders who were part of the military coup, appears. The current Prime Minister of Thailand is a retired Royal Armed forces General who was part of the military coup in 2014.  

Netizens mock Trump

Donald Trump was speaking at the Whirlpool factory in Ohio as part of his re-election campaign for the upcoming presidential polls that are scheduled to take place in November this year. Here's how netizens reacted on Twitter following an excerpt from Trump's speech went viral. Social media dubbed Trump's gaffe as 'Freudian slip', an unintentional mistake regarded as subconscious feelings. 

