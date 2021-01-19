Trump Expected To Issue More Than 100 Pardons Before Biden's Inauguration: Report

United States President Donald Trump is expected to issue more than 100 presidential pardons during his final hours at the White House. However, he might not pardon himself or his family immediately, as per a CNN report. The planned pardons include white-collar criminals, high-profile rappers, and others. Also, there will reportedly be a meeting held on Sunday to finalise the list of pardons.

'Everything is a transaction'

According to officials, Trump had put a pause on the list of pardons in the days directly after the US Caption riots. As per reports, two major batches had initially been ready to roll out. However, now, the officials expect the next batch to be the only one. This can be changed if, at the end moment, Trump decides to grant pardons to controversial allies, members of his family, or himself. After the violence at the US Capitol, Trump has been suggested to issue a self-pardon by several advisers. However, few believe that this will go against the US constitution.

As per reports, Trump will issue pardons that he could benefit from post-presidency. A White House official said, "Everything is a transaction. He likes pardons because it is unilateral. And he likes doing favors for people he thinks will owe him."

Recently, Former Secretary of Homeland Jeh Johnson said that he hopes the citizens of the country will soon realise that Donald Trump's presidency was a "failed experiment”. Johnson said that he thinks history will not remember Trump's presidency and "those who supported it kindly" even if the Senate decides not to convict Trump of inciting the Capitol riots earlier this month.

Speaking further, Johnson said that 4 years ago, the United States engaged in a very dangerous experiment by electing someone who was utterly unqualified for office, who has no moral or legal compass, and frankly had impulses towards fascism and autocracy.

Johnson further said, "My hope is that as time passes Americans will realise this was a failed experiment and we should never try it again”. Besides this, Johnson also urged social media to improve its policing of political content, as polls indicate that a majority of Republicans falsely believe that President-elect Joe Biden was not legitimately elected to take office this week.

Earlier on January 6, a group of Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol to protest legislators confirming electoral slates from battleground US states as they thought were invalid. This reaction by Trump’s supporters came after Trump had made a speech among thousands of supporters reiterating his claim that massive voter fraud has robbed his election victory and encouraged supporters to maintain support to "stop the steal".

As per the reports 5 people died, including 1 police officer as well as 1 Air force veteran and Trump supporter who was shot dead by the police. Following the incident, a total of 10 Republicans broke ranks with the GOP to join their Democrat colleagues to vote in the impeachment resolution, in contrast to the year 2020, when not a single Republican voted for Trump's impeachment.

(Image Credits: AP)