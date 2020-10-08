Trump Has Been 'fever-free' For 4 Days, Hasn’t Shown Symptoms For Over 24 Hours: Physician

In a new update on October 7, White House physician Dr Sean Conley said that President Trump has been “fever-free” for four days and hasn’t shown any symptoms for “over 24 hours.” “The President this morning says ‘I feel great!’,” Conley said in a memo, shared by the White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany. He added, that President Trump has not had any symptoms of coronavirus, declaring, that the US President was “symptom-free”.

“President’s physical exam and vital signs, including oxygen saturation and respiratory rate, all remain stable and in the normal range,” Dr Sean Conley said. He added that Trump has remained normal with no soaring temperature as recorded over the past 4 days and that he hasn’t needed any supplemental oxygen in course of his hospitalization. “Of note today, President’s labs demonstrated detectable levels of SARS-CoV-2 IgG antibodies,” Conley informed the press.

He continued that the initial IgG levels drawn in the lab were undetectable, and the president’s medical team will closely monitor and update about his health condition further. Trump walked out of the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for the White House on the third day along the course of his treatment, raising speculations if he was still contagious as the medical team refused to mention his last negative test.

In a press conference earlier, Conley had mentioned that the President has had a “high fever” and his blood oxygen level below 94 percent, quickly adding, but President Trump’s cardiac, kidney and liver functions were completely “normal” and he had no difficulty in breathing. Conley said that a dose of antibody, zinc, Vitamin D, famotidine, melatonin, and aspirin was administered to Trump. And he was set to receive a dose of Remdesivir at the White House in a five-day course. President Trump was also given a dose of the steroid dexamethasone, his team informed.

As Trump returned to the Oval Office, he addressed citizens in footage posted on Twitter, asking, if they recognized their “favourite president” who returned a day ago from Walter Reed Centre. Further, Trump touted the Regeneron drug cocktail REGN-COV2 as COVID-19 ‘cure’ as he warned warning in the footage, saying, China will pay a "big price for what they've done”.

A MESSAGE FROM THE PRESIDENT! pic.twitter.com/uhLIcknAjT — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 7, 2020

I really appreciate all of the fans and supporters outside of the hospital. The fact is, they really love our Country and are seeing how we are MAKING IT GREATER THAN EVER BEFORE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 4, 2020

Meadows' 'skepticism'

Hailing the "therapeutic substitute” as the key for his recovery, Trump said, ”I wasn't feeling so hot, and they gave me Regeneron. I think this was the key. It was unbelievable, I felt good immediately, I felt as good three days ago as I do now," he said in the video. Meanwhile, in an interview with the US’ Fox, White House chief of staff Mark Meadows revealed that he kept access to Trump’s room “extremely limited”. Not having details of when or if at all Trump tested negative, Meadows said the White House does not get into the testing protocol.

[Donald Trump staged a dramatic return to the White House Monday night after leaving the military hospital where he has been receiving an unprecedented level of care for COVID-19. Trump entered the White House without wearing a protective mask. Credit: AP]

