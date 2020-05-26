Trump fumes at US media after golf session criticism, says 'they are sick with hatred'

United States President Donald Trump, on May 25, fumed at the negative media coverage of him playing golf over the Memorial Day weekend as fatalities in America neared 1 lakh. Taking to Twitter he remarked that the ‘fake and totally corrupt news' made it look like a ‘mortal sin’, noting that he had played it to get outside and some exercise.

Some stories about the fact that in order to get outside and perhaps, even a little exercise, I played golf over the weekend. The Fake & Totally Corrupt News makes it sound like a mortal sin - I knew this would happen! What they don’t say is that it was my first golf in almost... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 25, 2020

Trump: 'They are sick'

Lambasting at media, he wrote that had he played the game in three years, instead of three months, the same media would have done their ‘usual hit pieces’. In his tweet, the Republican leader also pointed out at his predecessor saying that in 2014, Barack Obama flew to his home state Hawaii shortly after brutal beheading of American hostage James Foley by ISIS fighters. At that time, Obama had reportedly apologised for his inappropriate time and acknowledged the gravity attached to president behaviour.

....3 months and, if I waited 3 years, they would do their usual “hit” pieces anyway. They are sick with hatred and dishonesty. They are truly deranged! They don’t mention Sleepy Joe’s poor work ethic, or all of the time Obama spent on the golf course, often flying to.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 25, 2020

....Hawaii in a big, fully loaded 747, to play. What did that do to the so-called Carbon Footprint? He also played moments after the brutal killing by ISIS of a wonderful young man. Totally inappropriate - and it was me who shattered 100% of the ISIS Caliphate. I was left a MESS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 25, 2020

However, the president surprisingly received support from once Obama advisor David Axelrod, who wrote that he doesn't often defend this POTUS but he doesn't begrudge him a round of golf. “Besides, it gives the rest of us a respite from those crazy tweets!”, he added on Twitter.

Trump was spotted playing golf at his resort in Northern Virginia wearing a white baseball cap and polo shirt while the US citizens remained indoors to curb the spread of COVID-19. His rival Presidential hopeful Joe Biden called out President Trump for playing golf even as the US grappled with the crisis. In a video posted on Biden's Twitter account which showed visuals recorded earlier onMay 23. Trump's trip came a day after the White House coronavirus coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx said that Americans could "potentially" play golf if they are "very careful" and "don't touch the flags".

