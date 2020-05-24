Donald Trump Relaxes With A Round Of Golf As US Coronavirus Deaths Approach 100,000

Democratic front runner for the US Presidential elections Joe Biden attacked incumbent Donald Trump for playing golf at Virginia Club even as the United States is grappling with the coronavirus outbreak and nearing 1,00,000 deaths.

Trump plays golf even as death toll increases

Nearly 100,000 lives have been lost, and tens of millions are out of work.



Meanwhile, the president spent his day golfing. pic.twitter.com/H1BVNtgVjA — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) May 24, 2020

In a video posted on Biden's Twitter account which showed visuals recorded earlier on Saturday, Trump is spotted playing golf. He was not spotted covering his face with a mask. Reportedly, Trump arrived at the golf club in Northern Virginia wearing a white baseball cap and polo shirt while the US remained indoors under stay-at-home orders. Trump's trip came a day after the White House coronavirus coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx said that Americans could "potentially" play golf if they are "very careful" and "don't touch the flags".

The news of Trump visiting his golf course was reported first by CNN, who caught the round of golf on camera.

The U.S. leads the world with a reported 1.6 million coronavirus cases and more than 96,000 deaths, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

There were no remarks on President Trump's golf game during the White House briefing, but Dr. Deborah Birx, the White House coronavirus task force coordinator, on Friday had said that it was 'okay' for people to be outdoors this weekend as long as they took appropriate safety precautions. Dr. Brix said, “if you stay 6 feet (1.8 meters) apart.” She also said the Washington metropolitan area had the highest positivity rate in the country. The capital city’s coronavirus death rate is higher than all but four states: New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts and Connecticut.

Earlier this week, the US President had called for churches to resume services even though the death toll in America due to coronavirus has continued to increase. According to Johns Hopkins University, US has topped the world infections of the novel virus and has recorded over 1.6 million COVID-19 cases with 96,875 deaths. Meanwhile, according to reports, Trump has even planned multiple visits for the Memorial Day including Arlington National Cemetery and the Fort McHenry national monument in Baltimore, as he picks up proxy campaigning before the elections planned for November.

