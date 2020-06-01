Dennis Rodman Pleads With George Floyd Protestors To Stop Looting Shops Like 'animals'

NBA Hall of Famer Dennis Rodman has asked for looting to stop amidst George Floyd protests in the US. The brutal George Floyd death in Minneapolis marked 'Black Lives Matter', protests all over the country, which saw businesses ravaged over the weekend. Dennis Rodman has pleaded the participants of the George Floyd protests to stop making things worse and continue to raise their voice in the right way.

Dennis Rodman The Last Dance: Former Bulls star asks people to stop looting amidst George Floyd protests

Geroge Floyd protests have raged havoc in the US, after a white police officer Derek Chauvin mercilessly pressed a knee against a 46-year-old black man's neck, resulting in his death. The George Floyd death saw many NBA stars including LeBron James, raise their voice against the discrimination and Dennis Rodman has expressed his views on the current situation. In a video titled Rest in Power George Floyd posted on Dennis Rodman's official Instagram account, the Chicago Bulls legend has pleaded protesters to stop looting and vandalising stuff.

The former Detroit Pistons star added that the George Floyd death news has led to a bad situation, but someone needs to come out and stop the looting to not make matters worse. Dennis Rodman added that society is dealing with enough things now, referring to the coronavirus pandemic and added that everyone has to live together as human beings and not animals.

Dennis Rodman The Last Dance: Michael Jordan joins Dennis Rodman; releases a statement on George Floyd death

Dennis Rodman, however, backed peaceful George Floyd protests, hoping that the brutal murder can get justice. Officer Derek Chauvin, 44, was charged with third-degree homicide and second-degree manslaughter after he pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck in what was believed to be an arrest attempt, resulting in the George Floyd death incident. Floyd had been suspected of spending a counterfeit $20 bill. Dennis Rodman's Bulls teammate Michael Jordan also released a statement on the George Floyd protests and has urged peaceful expressions, while condemning racist behaviour against people of colour.

Los Angeles Lakers star duo Lebron James and Anthony David have also raised his voice against racial discrimination along with Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade, while has Dennis Rodman's former teammate and Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr.

