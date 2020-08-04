Trump Hits Out At Birx Over COVID-19 Remarks, Calls Her Comment ‘pathetic’

US President Donald Trump slammed White House coronavirus advisor Deborah Birx in a tweet following her recent remarks about the ongoing pandemic, where she warned that the novel coronavirus is “extraordinarily widespread” in the country. Trump said that the COVID-19 task force leader has hurt the administration after she said that the pandemic has entered a “new phase” in the nation.

This tweet comes after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi reportedly said that she did not have confidence in Birx because the President continues to spread disinformation and lies to dismiss the concerns about the deadly virus. "I think the President is spreading disinformation about the virus and she is his appointee, so I don't have confidence there, no," Pelosi had said in a televised interview.

So Crazy Nancy Pelosi said horrible things about Dr. Deborah Birx, going after her because she was too positive on the very good job we are doing on combatting the China Virus, including Vaccines & Therapeutics. In order to counter Nancy, Deborah took the bait & hit us. Pathetic! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 3, 2020

While Trump and other top officials have previously called out Dr Anthony Fauci, this tweet marked the first time that Trump publically criticised Birx. The US, which is the worst-affected nation, continues to battle with the ongoing health crisis, with more than 150,000 citizens dead and over 4 million cases.

On being asked about his recent tweet, the US President dismissed the question, by telling the reporters in a press briefing on August 3, “Well, I think that we're doing very well and we have done as well as any nation.” He futher added, "I told Dr. Birx I think we're doing very well. She was in my office a little while ago. She's a person I have a lot of respect for. I think Nancy Pelosi's treated her very badly. And I'm just referring to the fact that I thought that, really, they should say the job we've done ... I think we're just doing very well."

Read: Trump Administration To Limit Free COVID-19 Testing Kits For Nursing Homes

Read: Donald Trump Opposes Anthony Fauci's Reasoning Of Surge In COVID-19 Cases In US

Deborah Birx raises concerns over COVID-19 cases

On August 2, Birx raised concerns over the ongoing pandemic, and said, “local virus mitigation procedures were starting to work, but added that "what we are seeing today is different from March and April. It is extraordinarily widespread.” Birx also stated that people living with elders or those with underlying health conditions in an area that is witnessing an uptick of cases should wear masks even inside homes.

Read: White House Experts Says COVID-19 Outbreak In US 'extraordinarily Widespread'

Read: Parents Struggle As Schools Reopen Amid Coronavirus Surge

(Image credit: AP)