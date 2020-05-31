Trump 'hopes' For Successful 'take 2' Of SpaceX-NASA's Crew Dragon Launch

US President Donald Trump has showcased optimism with the second attempt of the ‘Launch America’ program by NASA-SpaceX on May 30 after the mission was scrubbed on May 27. Trump, who had flown to Kennedy Space Centre, Florida for the first attempt has arrived at Kennedy Space Center in Florida for the “take 2” and ‘hoped’ for a successful launch. While taking off from the White House, Trump told the reporters that he is very "excited" to watch the liftoff.

Hopefully a great, successful and safe ROCKET LAUNCH. Lifting off soon!?!? @FoxNews @OANN — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 30, 2020

Even though unfavourable weather conditions and a possibility of thunderstorms had caused some delay in the mission, both NASA and Space X are now set to make a significant leap towards the ‘renationalisation’ of commercial space travel, three days later at the new attempt. NASA and SpaceX will create history on May 30 at 3:22pm ET (12:52 am, May 31 in India) by launching the first human spaceflight to the International Space Station from the American turf for the first time nine years.

Despite more storms in the forecast, NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley had climbed into their capsule, for a second attempt at a history-making ride, on top of a Falcon 9 rocket from the launch pad which was used by the Apollo moon missions nearly half a century ago.

70-30 chance

NASA was previously looking at a 50 per cent chance of the weather being in a favourable condition on May 30 for the rescheduled NASA-SpaceX Crew Dragon launch. However, as per the latest weather update, there is 70 per cent chance of good weather and the Crew Dragon mission is currently "go for launch". After millions were disappointed with poor atmospheric conditions forcing the historic ‘Launch America’ mission to be aborted on May 27, the chances of the launch being successful on Saturday had remained equally grim until the latest weather clearance.

Image Source: AP