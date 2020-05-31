NASA-SpaceX 'Launch America' Mission LIVE: Watch Historic Dragon Spacecraft Launch Here

NASA and SpaceX are all set to create history on May 30 at 3:22pm ET (12:52 am, May 31 in India) by launching the first human spaceflight to the International Space Station from the American turf for the first time nine years. Despite more storms in the forecast, NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley had climbed into their capsule, for a second attempt at a history-making ride, on top of a Falcon 9 rocket from the launch pad which was used by the Apollo moon missions nearly half a century ago.

Watch the live stream of the launch here:

Even though unfavourable weather conditions and a possibility of thunderstorms had caused some delay in the ‘#LaunchAmerica’ program on May 27, both NASA and Space X are now set to make the significant leap towards the ‘renationalisation’ of commercial space travel, three days later at the new attempt.

70-30 chance

NASA was previously looking at a 50 per cent chance of the weather being in a favourable condition on May 30 for the rescheduled NASA-SpaceX Crew Dragon launch. However, as per the latest weather update, there is 70 per cent chance of good weather and the Crew Dragon mission is currently "go for launch". After millions were disappointed with poor atmospheric conditions forcing the historic ‘Launch America’ mission to be aborted on May 27, the chances of the launch being successful on Saturday also remains equally grim.

NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine has said that the weather conditions are expected to remain the same for the next couple of days as well. Therefore, currently, the mission is on the go with a constant tap on the atmosphere. Last time, the mission was cancelled just over 16 minutes before the countdown was set to begin, but the mission crew has said that the enthusiasm has not been diminished with the scrub. NASA chief has said that both US astronauts are also "ready to go".

Image Source: AP