Trump Impeachment: Democrats Say Former President Left Everyone In Capitol 'for Dead'

Democratic impeachment managers presented a never-before-seen graphic video of the attacks happened at the Capitol building on January 6. The chilling clip was shown on the second day of the former President Donald Trump's second impeachment trial. Using Trump’s own words and tweets against him, Democrats prosecuting the case argued that he had acted as “inter-in-chief” on the day and beforehand. According to BBC, the unreleased security footage showed how close rioters came to US lawmakers.

In the clip, the police were shown desperately ushering politicians to safety, sometimes within yards of rioters breaking their way into building’s chamber. Security officials were also heard asking for support and telling how crowds were using weapons like bats and tear gas against them. Delegate Stacey Plaskett, who presented the evidence, argued that Trump had “deliberately encouraged” the violence and “put a target on the backs” of senior figures, including his own Vice President Mike Pence.

As proceedings resumed after a dinner break, impeachment managers focused on Trump's failure to condemn and call-off his supporters as the violence unfolded. Representative Joaquin Castro even said that the former President left everyone in the Capitol “for dead”. Democrats will continue to argue their case for conviction on February 11, before Trump’s tea take to the stand in his defence.

Trump’s lawyers will present the case for the defence later this week, however, they have already argued that the trail against him is politically motivated and unconstitutional. If convicted, Trump could be barred from holding office again. A two-thirds majority is required to convict Trump in the evenly split 100-seat Senate, but an acquittal looks likely as the vast majority of Republican senators have also remained loyal to him so far.

Senate says impeachment trial is constitutional

Meanwhile, the US Senate has found that the impeachment trial of former US President Donald Trump is constitutional, allowing full proceedings to begin. Trump’s defence team had argued that he could not face trial after leaving the White House. However, a 56-44 majority voted in favour of continuing, with a handful of Republicans backing the measure. It is worth mentioning that Trump is accused of “inciting insurrection” when Congress was stormed last month.

On Tuesday, the proceedings opened with impeachment managers arguing their attempts were legitimate. They argued that there could not be an exception to impeaching outgoing officials without risking a dangerous precedent. Lawyers for Trump, on the other hand, took the stand to outline their arguments with detailed complaints and allegations about due process and the constitutionality of proceedings. Former Pennsylvania prosecutor Bruce Castor opened the defence with a meandering presentation that was met with a critical reception by even allies of Trump.

