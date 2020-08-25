Donald Trump Warns Of 'rigged Election', Says 'this Is The Only Way' Democrats Can Win

As the Republican Party chose US President Donald Trump as their presidential candidate, he not only lashed out on rival Democrats but also indicated towards the possibility of a “rigged election”. During the Republican National Convention 2020, Trump warned his party members saying that the opponents might attempt to ‘steal’ the November elections.

Saying that Democrats are using the COVID-19 pandemic to “defraud” the US citizens, Trump believes that the only way they can ‘take’ the presidential elections if it is “rigged”. Otherwise, the US President said that “We’re going to win”. This came while opinion polls are showcasing him trailing Democratic Presidential Nominee Joe Biden.

"The only way they can take this election away from us is if this is a rigged election," he said. "We're going to win."

Donald Trump addressed the delegates in-person at a party conference and made disputed claims over mail-in ballots to rectify the image severely hit by the handling of coronavirus outbreak. He accused the Democrats of ‘using Covid to steal an election’. This is also not the first time that he warned of a ‘rigged’ election, back in 2016 competing against Democrat Hillary Clinton, Trump took a similar approach.

"They're using Covid to defraud the American people," Donald Trump told delegates

On Monday, August 24 (local time), Donald Trump was officially nominated as a formality to be the Republican nominee at his party's convention in the city of Charlotte. Supporters were seen chanting “Four more years” and cheering for him. He is now due to give a formal acceptance speech to the Republicans on Thursday, August 27.

Read - DeJoy: Trump Mail-in Ballot Attacks 'not Helpful'

Read - Trump Touts Farm Food Program On 3rd Stop In NC

US Election 2020

With the US election 2020 just around the corner, the fight between Trump and Biden has grown more intense with a brutal war of words. From Twitter statuses to public addresses, both rivals have made it one of the most divisive elections. The main deciding grounds for this year have emerged to be COVID-19 pandemic handling, racial unjust, and national security. Biden has attempted to ramp-up his campaign by naming the first Black woman to a major presidential ticket, Kamala Harris.

While Trump has said that Biden will let China ‘own’ the US and blamed previous administration policies for the delay in COVID-19 response, the Democratic Presidential Nominee has launched a counter-attack on the same grounds. Biden has previously said if he was in the White House handling the pandemic, he would ‘shut it down’ and would have taken decisions based on the directive given by the scientists.

Read - 2 Lawsuits Challenge Trump's Drilling Plan In Alaska Refuge

Read - Donald Trump Jr Calls Biden ‘Loch Ness Monster Of Swamp’, Says He 'doesn’t Do Much'