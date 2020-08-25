Donald Trump Jr Calls Biden ‘Loch Ness Monster Of Swamp’, Says He 'doesn’t Do Much'

Donald Trump Jr called White House hopeful Joe Biden “the Loch Ness Monster of the swamp” in an attempt to portray the Democratic candidate as radical and extremist. Speaking at the Republic National Convention, US President Donald Trump’s son framed the election as a choice between "church, work and school" and "rioting, looting and vandalism".

“Biden has promised to take that money back out of your pocket and keep it in the swamp. That makes sense though, considering Joe Biden is basically the Loch Ness Monster of the swamp,” said Trump Jr.

The 42-year-old businessman made case for his father by blaming China for the health and economic crisis currently faced by the United States. He said that the people of the US were witnessing the American dream become a reality, pointing towards the health of the economy before the coronavirus pandemic.

“And then, courtesy of the Chinese Communist Party, the virus struck. The president quickly took action and shut down travel from China,” he added.

Follows father's line of attack

Trump Jr accused Biden of putting political correctness ahead of the safety and security of the American people. He followed his father’s line of attack by calling the policies of Democrats as “radical leftwing”. Trump’s eldest son claimed that Democrats have spent the entire pandemic trying to sneak a tax break for millionaires in Democrat states into the coronavirus relief bill.

“They attacked my father for suspending the payroll tax for middle-class workers. In fact, if you think about it, Joe Biden’s entire economic platform seems designed to crush the working man and woman,” said Trump Jr.

Republicans and Democrats have been at loggerheads over the coronavirus relief legislation and have not been able to find a middle ground. The unemployment of the United States stands at 10.2 per cent and the jobless benefits under the previous stimulus package have expired. Democrats have been reiterating that the Republican-proposed package doesn’t cover the opening of schools, COVID-19 testing, and dealing with the rental assistance.

