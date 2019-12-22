Trump Invites British PM Johnson To White House For New Year: Reports

Prime Minister of Britain Boris Johnson has been invited by United States President Donald Trump to the White House for the new year. After Johnson won historic elections and acquired a thumping majority in December 12 elections, Trump has reportedly extended an invitation for potential dates to be in mid-January 2020. The British news report said that nothing has been formally agreed yet, but it is evident that both country leaders will meet sometime early in the next year.

Just recently on December 20, the new British parliament with 365 Conservative MP's passed the Withdrawl Agreement Bill for Britain's divorce from the 27-nation bloc.ohnson's much-awaited victory in the parliament came as he promised before the snap general elections to get Brexit done by January 31, 2020, because 'time has come for change'. In a speech before the session, Johnson said that the government 'owes to the people' to deliver Brexit.

Johnson's victory and Trump's impeachment

While Johnson is shining in Britain and is close to delivering his main promise, Trump, on the other hand, is awaiting trial in the Senate after being impeached by the House of Representatives on December 18. The Democrat-led Congress voted 230 to 197 to impeach Trump of 'abuse of power' and 229 to 198 for the second charge of 'obstruction of Congress'. Trump has already dismissed the impeachment proceedings since it all started in September and addressed it as 'hoax' now wants to get over with the process. White House said after the House impeached Trump, that Senate will exonerate him and 'set things in order'. The US President accused Democrats of not giving him 'due process' in the house nor lawyers or witnesses.

Before the elections, last month, Trump said that Johnson and the POTUS spoke regarding their bilateral free trade after Brexit. The leaders have reportedly 'reaffirmed' the commitment to strengthen the 'Special Relationship' which is shared between both the nations. Earlier this week, President Trump had raised concerns with its trade with the United Kingdom, acknowledging that there are certain conditions in which you can not trade with a country.

