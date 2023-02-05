Former US President Donald Trump’s son Donald Trump Jr had a lot to say about the Chinese surveillance balloon that was detected flying over the US airspace this week. On Sunday, he used the balloon as an opportunity to take a jibe at Congressman Eric Swalwell, who was removed from the House Intelligence Committee and allegedly forged close ties with Christine Fang, a Chinese national and suspected spy.

“You know why the Chinese are suddenly flying balloons over the continental US? Because Fang Fang’s boyfriend is no longer on House Intel so they’re left looking for other means to collect intelligence,” Trump Jr. tweeted. Among his series of tweets was an image of a giant white balloon with “Eric, happy valentines day, Love, Fang Fang,” written on it.

Captioning the image, the ex-president’s son wrote: “Apparently the Chinese have a message for Congressman Eric Swalwell on their spy balloon.” However, Trump Jr.’s digs did not end here. In yet another tweet, he shared an image of Swalwell next to a big balloon with a Chinese phrase written on it. “Apparently the baloon is Fang Fang,” the businessman tweeted, with the incorrect spelling of balloon.

Apparently the baloon is Fang Fang. pic.twitter.com/RMLhVLAXAX — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) February 4, 2023

Apparently the Chinese have a message for congressman Eric Swalwell on their spy balloon. pic.twitter.com/EOmAASTuOp — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) February 3, 2023

Trump Jr. slams Biden administration over handling of Chinese balloon issue

He also mocked US President Joe Biden and his efforts on COVID-19 inoculation by asking, “Why doesn’t someone just tell Joe Biden the Chinese spy balloon is unvaxed… They’d put so many holes in it it wouldn’t stand a chance.” Taking a more serious stance, Trump Jr. said that the United States is displaying “weakness day in and day out and unfortunately for the rest of the western world it’s contagious.”

“Of course Joe Biden & will do nothing about a Chinese spy blimp over the US… they won’t shoot it down reaffirming once again that America is weak & subservient to China under Joe. I’m sure it had nothing to do with the Biden’s financial connections to China,” he said in another tweet.