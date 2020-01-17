Trump Jr Mocked By Netizens For Asking 'single Democrat Accomplishment'

After the signing of “momentous” US-China trade deal, Donald Trump Jr took to Twitter and celebrated the 'great deal' on January 15. However, while doing the same he also took the opportunity to mock Democrats who have impeached Republican US President Donald Trump.

The 42-year-old also asked his followers to “name a single Democrat accomplishment” but thousands of Twitter users bombarded in the comment sections listing several achievements by the “Do Nothing Democrats” and the top one being the impeachment.

Today we saw @realDonaldTrump stand up for America & the American working class & strike a great trade deal, while the #DoNothingDemocrats continue their 3 year smear campaign of a President that is finally getting real things done.



Name a single Democrat accomplishment? — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) January 15, 2020

Netizens mocked Donald Trump Jr

While most internet users said “Dems impeached your father”, others posted laughing GIF's to mock the origin of the discussion. One of the Twitter users also called him “stupid” for even asking a question because apparently it was “obvious” that people would have a “long list.”

There were many netizens who pointed out why the US-China trade deal would “damage farmers” and noted why it is not a moment to celebrate. Few internet users also posted memes showing former US President Barack Obama who received a Nobel Prize while Trump is currently facing impeachment trial in the Senate.

Trump's trade war with China has cost over 800 Wisconsin dairy farmers their farms. The damage to the Midwest in farm bankruptcies, foreclosures, and suicides is massive. Most of Trump's $40 billion socialist bailout is going to larger farms and overseas. It will never be repaid. — Monty Boa (@MontyBoa99) January 15, 2020

Your dad’s “great trade deal”:



—China will buy $50B of ag products this year (gain of $29B from before Trump tariffs)



—Trump tariffs have cost U.S. farmers $11B



—U.S. taxpayers have spent $28B on payouts to farmers



—Loss to U.S. is $39B



Meanwhile...pic.twitter.com/Uyo7H0Y2rd — Andrew Wortman (@AmoneyResists) January 16, 2020

They’ve accomplished handing Donald J Trump, greatest President in U.S. history, re-election on a silver platter. — Catturd (@catturd2) January 15, 2020

Read - US House Speaker Pelosi Warns Senate Not To Act As Trump's 'henchmen' In Trial

We survived and recovered from the 2008 Financial Crisis..

Thank you Obama! — #VoteBlueToSaveAmerica (@VoteBlue_2020_) January 15, 2020

Read - Trump's Trial Begins At The Start Of An Election Year

Here's a few to start with..... pic.twitter.com/Aaio6taiKH — Ronda (@ryree) January 15, 2020

Well, they permanently attached the word "Impeached" to your father's name. — Chris Childs (@Westendgonzo) January 15, 2020

Read - US Senate Passes New North America Pact Amid Trump's Impeachment Trial

Read - Donald Trump Predicts His Impeachment Trial In Senate 'should Go Very Quickly'