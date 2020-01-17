The Debate
The Debate
Trump Jr Mocked By Netizens For Asking 'single Democrat Accomplishment'

US News

After the signing of 'momentous' US-China trade deal, Trump Jr while celebrating the 'deal' was mocked by netizens for asking 'one Democrat accomplishment'

Trump Jr

After the signing of “momentous” US-China trade deal, Donald Trump Jr took to Twitter and celebrated the 'great deal' on January 15. However, while doing the same he also took the opportunity to mock Democrats who have impeached Republican US President Donald Trump.

The 42-year-old also asked his followers to “name a single Democrat accomplishment” but thousands of Twitter users bombarded in the comment sections listing several achievements by the “Do Nothing Democrats” and the top one being the impeachment.

Netizens mocked Donald Trump Jr

While most internet users said “Dems impeached your father”, others posted laughing GIF's to mock the origin of the discussion. One of the Twitter users also called him “stupid” for even asking a question because apparently it was “obvious” that people would have a “long list.”  

There were many netizens who pointed out why the US-China trade deal would “damage farmers” and noted why it is not a moment to celebrate. Few internet users also posted memes showing former US President Barack Obama who received a Nobel Prize while Trump is currently facing impeachment trial in the Senate. 

Read -  US House Speaker Pelosi Warns Senate Not To Act As Trump's 'henchmen' In Trial

Read -  Trump's Trial Begins At The Start Of An Election Year

Read - US Senate Passes New North America Pact Amid Trump's Impeachment Trial

Read - Donald Trump Predicts His Impeachment Trial In Senate 'should Go Very Quickly'

