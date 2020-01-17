US House Speaker Pelosi Warns Senate Not To Act As Trump's 'henchmen' In Trial

US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi warned senators to not become of part of President Donald Trump’s “henchmen” during the impeachment trial. Speaking at the weekly press conference, Pelosi asserted that any further evidence should not be avoided and typically a special prosecutor would investigate it.

Senate started the impeachment proceedings on January 16 after Chief Justice John Roberts arrived at the Capitol to preside over the trial. Justice Roberts swore in all 100 senators to serve as jurors, to deliver impartial justice, for the third impeachment trial in US history. Senate turned into an impeachment court following the second day of a ceremonial protocol to shift the proceedings from Democrat-controlled House.

GAO confirms violation

After the Government Accountability Office (GAO) confirmed that the Trump administration violated the law by withholding Congressionally-approved military aid to Ukraine, Pelosi issued a statement saying the ruling further strengthens the House’s case for impeachment and removal.

Read: Nancy Pelosi Accuses Senator McConnell Of 'showing True Colours'

The GAO stated that the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) withheld funds for a policy reason, which is not permitted under the Impoundment Control Act (ICA). “Faithful execution of the law does not permit the President to substitute his own policy priorities for those that Congress has enacted into law,” said the GAO in a statement.

Impeachment managers named

According to the House Speaker, the GAO also reaffirmed that the President’s cover-up is ongoing and endangers the Constitution. The ruling reinforces the need for a fair trial in the Senate that includes documents and witnesses, said Pelosi. Pelosi also declared the names of Impeachment Managers for Senate trial after House passed a resolution for the same.

Read: Donald Trump Predicts His Impeachment Trial In Senate 'should Go Very Quickly'

Meanwhile, Trump has maintained that the impeachment proceedings are nothing but a hoax and exuded confidence that he will be acquitted by the Senate. In the trial, Senate will serve as the jury and at least two-thirds of the Senate have to vote in favour of removal, which seems highly unlikely since it is controlled by Republicans.

Read: Trump Impeachment Trial: US Senators Sworn In, Chief Justice John Roberts To Preside

Read: Pelosi Doles Out Impeachment Pens, A Signing Tradition