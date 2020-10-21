Trump Jr Complains Of Posts Getting 'crushed' By Instagram, People Say 'no One Likes You'

The United States President Donald Trump's eldest child Donald Trump Jr is being trolled on social media for sharing a video of himself, where he can be seen whining about his posts getting "crushed" by Instagram. Donald Trump Jr on October 19 posted a video, where he accused the Facebook-owned social media platform of "crushing" his algorithm and claimed that he is not getting as many likes as he used to get until a week ago.

"Hey, guys hope you’re doing well. Just watching my algorithm get crushed. I guess I did something to annoy the Instagram gods. Hopefully, you’re seeing this stuff anyway. We’ll do what we can. Talk to you soon!" Trump Jr said in the video, which has garnered more than 2,28,000 views since being shared on Monday.

'Throttling my reach'

Trump Jr had also levelled similar charges against the micro-blogging site Twitter on Monday. Trump Jr accused Twitter of "throttling his reach" as he claimed that he is getting one-third the number of retweets he would normally get, adding that Instagram is doing the same to him for the last few days. "I guess they don’t want the truth about the Biden crime family out there and they will cover for them at all costs," the 42-year-old added.

Twitter has been throttling my reach and I’m getting 1/3 the amount of RTs I would normally get. Instagram is doing the same & worse for the last few days.



I guess they don’t want the truth about the Biden crime family out there and they will cover for them at all costs. — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) October 18, 2020

Netizens have flooded Trump Jr's comment section, criticising him for whining about silly things, while thousands of Americans have lost their lives under his father's watch. "Wow, that sucks 225,000 Americans are dying because of preventable disease, and tens of millions are unemployed. But this sounds tough too," one individual wrote. "Poor little Don Jr. is upset that he can't spread unverified and probably bogus Russian disinformation," another user commented.

I guess all the bots that retweet you are getting knocked off the platform. Also, no one likes you either, Junior. pic.twitter.com/llGbjIrXNs — Andrew C Laufer, Esq (@lauferlaw) October 18, 2020

People are just not into you man. — ✌🏼rosanna arquette (@RoArquette) October 19, 2020

Get off the methamphetamines, dude. — Argus (@starrgazze) October 20, 2020

Victimhood is such a pathetic look, Don...I mean the constant non-stop whining about literally everything is just desperate. — USED TO BE G.O.P. (@Used_To_Be_GOP) October 18, 2020

LOL. Well the good news is not as many people are laughing at you. — Conscientious Observer (@ConscienceIsIt) October 18, 2020

