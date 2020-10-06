Trump Jr Says Americans Will Give 'befitting Reply' To Biden Family's 'corruption'

Son of US President Donald Trump, Donald J Trump Jr, recently said that Americans will give a befitting reply to the ‘corruption’ of the Biden family. In an interview with PTI, Trump Jr expressed his disappointment that the Left-controlled mainstream media has kept quiet over the alleged corruption of the Biden family, particularly Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden. He said that this is the kind of corruption that people have revolted in India and further added that this is ‘not the kind of thing that should not be happening in America’.

The 42-year-old said, “It's now happening with the son of the (former) vice president. This is the sort of things they (the media) were hoping I was doing. But now that it was proven that I wasn't they are disappointed. But they won't cover the other side”.

Trump Jr, who is the author of the recently published book ‘Liberal Privilege’ and who documented the alleged corruption of the Biden family, said Joe Biden’s son took USD 3.5 million from the richest woman in Moscow, who has a direct association to Russian President Vladimir Putin. He added that there was ‘no reason for the money’ and it wasn’t like he was doing actual services. “But now that that happens, no one wants to talk about it,” Trump Jr rued.

He said that this is the reason that he decided to write the book ‘Liberal Privilege’ during the four months early this year when he and Kimberley Guilfoyle, who is national chair of Trump Victory Finance Committee, stayed home because of coronavirus pandemic. In the book, the US President’s son explained that ‘hypocrisy of the left’ and how they are able to control various demographics. The book explains how the left ‘pretend’ that they are representing working class Americans while they have already spent the last 50 years shipping their jobs abroad.

Indian-Americans understand Trump’s ‘work ethics’

While noting that the book will resonate pretty well with the Indian community, Trump Jr said it is not always easy to get the message, the truth and the facts down to the regular person and the voter because the media is controlled largely by the left. He asserted that he has to make ‘every effort’ to get the truth out there, to be with people and to make sure that they understand the actual facts. He also said that the Indian-Americans understand his father’s work ethics.

Trump Jr, who has connections with India because of his family’s business, said that Indian-American “understand his pragmatic approach. They understand results, more than talk. They're used to hearing talk. Results, they are not so used to. And so, I think it's why we've resonated very well within that community”.

He said that because the US doesn’t have the mainstream media doing the work, he has to work on the ground and be there for the State campaigning. Trump Jr said that he hears a lot about the privilege of being the son of a wealthy man, white in America, however, liberal privileges is that hypocrisy that Hunter Biden can do all the things that they accused him of doing it, and not even a single story was published. He added that if Joe Biden being able to destroy working class in American families, ship their jobs to China and still be able to campaign as a man for the working class, “It’s ashine”.

(With inputs from PTI)

