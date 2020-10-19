'Will Benefit Both Countries': Trump Jr Says 'relation Of My Father & PM Modi Incredible'

US President Donald Trump’s eldest son Donald Trump Jr lauded the “powerful” and “incredible” relationship between his father and Prime minister Narendra Modi. Trump Jr said that his father and PM Modi duly understand that India and the United States are together in the fight against “socialism and communism”. Adding that it has been an “honour” to watch both Donald Trump and PM Modi build their relations, Trump Jr noted that it would benefit both the nations.

The 42-year-old son of the POTUS was quoted by ANI on the sidelines of an event in Long Island, New York on October 18. Trump Jr also talked about the welcome that the US President received during his visit to India and called it “overwhelming”. Trump Jr is currently leading the reelection campaign of the Republican leader and even took a dig on Democratic Presidential Nominee Joe Biden for being “not good” for India as the former US Vice President would be “soft” on China.

#WATCH New York: Donald Trump Jr says, "I think the relationship of my father President Donald Trump & PM Modi is incredible...It has been an honour to watch & I love that they have a great & powerful relationship that will benefit both of our countries going into the future." pic.twitter.com/YwdpKJ1akb — ANI (@ANI) October 19, 2020

"When I saw the reception that my father [Donald Trump] received in India a few months ago was absolutely overwhelming. I think they understand that the two democracies like that are together are in a big fight against socialism and communism spreading all over the world," Donald Trump Jr said.

Trump Jr says, ‘we have to understand threat of China’

During the same event, Trump Jr reiterated his father’s stance of opposing the Chinese government and said that people “have to understand the threat of China”. He also said that nobody understands the same as better as the Indian Americans. Meanwhile, in his book ‘Liberal Privilege’, Trump Jr has documented the accusations against Biden’s family and son, Hunter Biden.

"We have to understand the threat of China and no one knows that probably better than Indian-Americans," Trump Jr told a select group of supporters from the community at the event in Long Island, New York.

"When you look at our opponents in this race… you think the Chinese gave Hunter Biden USD 1.5 billion … because he was a great businessman, or because they knew the Bidens could be bought, and therefore soft on China," he added as quoted by PTI.

