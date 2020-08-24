Trump Mulls Fast-tracking AstraZeneca Vaccine Development Before US Elections

The Trump administration was mulling to fast-track an experimental COVID-19 vaccine ahead of the November elections, an American media outlet reported on August 24. The vaccine, which is jointly developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University has previously shown “good signs”. With Trump claiming to make COVID-19 vaccine available for American use before the end of this year, the focus has shifted on now shifted on this candidate.

AstraZeneca denies posibilities

As per international media reports, one option that was being explored was the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) awarding "emergency use authorization" in October to the potential vaccine. AstraZeneca, on the other hand, has denied any such possibilities. "AstraZeneca has not discussed emergency use authorization with the US government and it would be premature to speculate on that possibility," a spokeswoman for AstraZeneca said in a statement.

This comes AstraZeneca said that its COVID-19 vaccine is showing 'good data' and is already in process of large scale human trials. The lab sees its COVID-19 vaccine as a front runner in the race against the novel coronavirus. As per reports, AstraZeneca is one of the UK's most valuable listed companies and announced astounding second-quarter results that beat its sales and profit estimates. Pascal Soriot, AstraZeneca Chief Executive, is reported to have said that the development of the vaccine was progressing well. He added that there has been good news so far and it needs to show efficacy in the clinical programme.

Read: Argentina, Mexico To Produce AstraZeneca Coronavirus Vaccine For Latin America

Read: UK Pharma Giant AstraZeneca Optimistic About Its COVID-19 Vaccine, Says 'Good Data So Far'

As per reports, AstraZeneca already has deals in place with countries to make more than two billion doses of its COVID-19 vaccine, which is being developed in collaboration with the University of Oxford. The company also said that its COVID-19 vaccine could be approved by the end of this year. According to the international media reports, the company has been busy working on the vaccine and has received huge funds from the government, signed several supply deals, and was even the subject of a mega-merger speculation.

Read: Emergent Inks $174 Million Deal With AstraZeneca To Produce COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate

Read: UK Pharma Giant AstraZeneca Optimistic About Its COVID-19 Vaccine, Says 'Good Data So Far'