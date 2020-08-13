Argentina, Mexico To Produce AstraZeneca Coronavirus Vaccine For Latin America

Argentine President Alberto Fernandez on August 12 reportedly said that Argentina and Mexico will produce the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine for most Latin America. According to the agreement signed between AstraZeneca and the biotechnology company mAbxience of the INSUD Group, the firms initially will be producing 150 million doses of the vaccine to supply all Latin America with the exception of Brazil.

After a meeting with the company executives involved in the project, Fernandez reportedly said that Latin America production will be handled in Argentina and Mexico, which will allow timely and efficient access for all countries in the region. While taking to Twitter, the Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said that the deal had been pushed by the Argentine and Mexican Presidents. Ebrard further informed that the output of the vaccine could extent to 250 million doses.

Vaccine to undergo Phase III

AstraZeneca is Britain’s second-largest drugmaker and it has long operations in Argentina. According to international media reports, the company signed the deal with the foundation of Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim for production of coronavirus vaccine, which is expected to be delivered in the first half of 2021. The vaccine currently has to undergo Phase III studies and regulatory approvals.

While speaking to a media outlet, a Slim’s spokesperson informed that a ‘significant’ sum was being invested in the scheme. He reportedly added that there is a major economic commitment regardless of whether the vaccine works. Meanwhile, the Argentine President said the deal gives his nation the peace of mind of being able to have the vaccine when required and at a reasonable price.

