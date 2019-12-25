Trump Says, "Only A 'beautiful Card' For First Lady Melania On Christmas"

US President Donald Trump while talking to reporters said that he has bought a very 'beautiful card' for the First Lady Melania and is still on the lookout for a Christmas present. Trump said this on Tuesday, on Christmas Eve, he also added that he was still working on a present and that there was not much time left but still enough.

'Beautiful card' for Christmas

This would not be the first instance where all Trump gets the First Lady is a card. In 2018, while speaking to local media, Trump said that he was very busy and therefore only got the First Lady a beautiful card and flowers for her birthday. Donald Trump is possibly in store for a more ominous Christmas surprise as Pyongyang has warned Trump of a Christmas surprise if the US does not put forward new concessions for his country's nuclear arsenal. While experts believe that the surprise gift is a missile test, Donald Trump has joked that maybe the surprise is a beautiful vase.

John Bolton criticises Trump's North Korea policy

In related news, Former US national security adviser John Bolton on Monday sharply criticized President Donald Trump's North Korea policy, warning that the Asian country posed an "imminent" threat. "The risk to US forces & our allies is imminent & more effective policy is required before NK has the technology to threaten the American homeland," tweeted Bolton, who was dismissed in September amid growing disagreements with Trump, particularly regarding his North Korea policy.

The denuclearization process has been largely deadlocked since the collapse of a second summit in Hanoi at the start of this year. North Korea promised an ominous "Christmas gift" earlier this month if Washington does not give ground by the end of December. Should North Korea conduct a major test or make some other significant provocation after the ultimatum expires, Bolton said he hopes Washington will acknowledge its mistake and say, "We've tried. The policy's failed." The US should then work with allies to show that "when we say it's unacceptable, we're going to demonstrate we will not accept it," he added.

(with inputs from agencies)