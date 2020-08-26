In Latest Poll Gimmick, Trump Naturalises 5 Immigrants Mid-speech; Indian Among Them

United States President Donald Trump on Tuesday, August 25, presided over a naturalization ceremony for five new U.S. citizens at the White House on the second day of the Republican National Convention. Trump used this process as a way to highlight legal immigration to the United States two months before the US elections. The president personally introduced the group of five individuals and praised them for their personal and professional accomplishments.

During the naturalization ceremony, acting Homeland Security Security Chad Wolf read the naturalization oath to the new citizens before Trump took the podium to congratulate each of the five individuals from countries like Bolivia, Lebanon, India, Sudan and Ghana.

'You followed the rules, you obeyed the laws..'

"You followed the rules, you obeyed the laws, you learned our history, embraced our values, and proved yourselves to be men and women of the highest integrity," President Trump said during the ceremony, footage of which aired during the convention and later on the official Twitter account of the White House. "It's not so easy. You went through a lot. And we appreciate you being here with us today", he said.

The president in his remarks further said that there was no higher honor than American citizenship, and he was honored to be their president. "You've earned the most prized, treasured, cherished, and priceless possession anywhere in the world. It's called American citizenship. There is no higher honor and no greater privilege, Trump said. "And it's an honor for me to be your president", he added.

The White House in its Tweet said "Today, President welcomed five of our newest AMERICAN CITIZENS as they took the Oath of Allegiance to the Greatest Nation on Earth! We are one, PROUD American Family!"

President Trump throughout his presidency tried to limit legal immigration and crackdown on illegal immigration. The naturalization ceremony comes at the time when Trump and Republicans seek to form a more optimistic view of the president’s tenure in office ahead of the Presidential elections to be held in November.

