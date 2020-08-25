"Bernie Sanders Is The Greatest Loser I've Ever Seen, He Can Lose And Be So Happy": Trump

Donald Trump, on the first night of the Republican National Convention (RNC), also launched an attack on Bernie Sanders and said "Bernie Sanders, excuse me, again, he’s the greatest loser I have ever seen. This guy can lose and be so happy." Donald Trump, entering the US election battle seeking a second term, is appearing to be trying his best to bring the upcoming elections into disrepute over mail-in votes. On the first night at RNC as the party nominated him and his Vice-President Mike Pence for the November 3 elections, the speakers' list included President himself, Trump Jr., Timm Scott, Nurse Amy Johnson, and many others.

READ | Donald Trump's Sister Describes Him As 'cruel' & 'liar' On Secret Recordings: Report

READ | Bernie Sanders Calls Trump A 'pathological Liar' Over Postal Service Funding Issues

Donald Trump attacks Bernie Sanders at RNA for the US Polls

At the RNC, Donald Trump spoke regarding his run for the upcoming US Polls 2020. Speaking in Charlotte, North Carolina, Trump attacked Bernie Sanders and even called him a 'loser', in somewhat of a backhand compliment citing him as the Democrat leader with the most popular appeal. Trump on the mike at Republican National Convention said, "Bernie Sanders is the Greatest Loser I Have Ever Seen: This Guy Can Lose and Be So Happy". He implied that Bernie Sanders was cheated of the Democratic vote by the party by way of strategic pull-outs of other Democratic candidates such as Elizabeth Warren. Watch Trump's speech here:

Join us at 9am EST to watch the re-nomination of President Donald J. Trump and Vice President Mike Pence! #RNC2020 https://t.co/XMdjCyfuuU — #RNC2020 GOP Convention (@GOPconvention) August 24, 2020

READ | Bernie Sanders Gives Rallying Cry To Elect Biden, Calls Trump 'threat To Democracy'

Donald Trump voiced his overwhelming dissatisfaction with the way the Democrats plan on using mail-in ballots for the 2020 US Polls, accusing them of taking advantage of the Covid pandemic. Trump claimed that on November 4 the Democrats will open up the states they govern, and their Covid restrictions are only to thwart people who want to vote for him.

READ | Donald Trump Says 'China Will Own US' As It 'owns Biden' If He Gets Elected

READ | Republican Party Formally Nominates Donald Trump For Second Term