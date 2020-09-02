Trump Offers $42 Million To Support Public Safety And Law Enforcement In Wisconsin

US President Donald Trump on September 1 said that the federal government will be providing $42 million to support public safety and law enforcement in Wisconsin. Reports suggest that he said this during a visit to one of the hotspots of the protests. He further added that the administration would also want to help the local businesses which were damaged during the demonstrations by providing them $4 million and also $1 million to the city’s law enforcement.

Relief package to support public safety

According to reports, On August 31, President Trump said that the only way to curb violence in the high crime democrat run states was through “strength”. He further launched an attack on his political rival, Joe Biden, saying, when was his rival going to deploy the National Guards in badly run and crime-infested Democrat states. Wisconsin’s Democratic Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes reportedly said, referring to last week’s Republican National Convention, that Trump’s rigid stance on the racial rights and protests for justice might create more animosity and fallout in the state. While Trump has repeatedly called out for “law and order”, Democratic presidential candidate Biden accused Trump of “encouraging violence”.

Wisconsin is experiencing mass protests because of the shooting of an unarmed black man. Jacob Blake had been attempting to solve a quarrel between two women. This is when he was shot 7 times from behind at point-blank range by police who were following him with guns drawn as he walked away from officers to his car and opened the door to the vehicle. This horrific incident outraged the citizens as they came down to the streets to protest. While speaking to the international median, Blake’s father said that the police officers shot my son seven times like he didn’t matter. Jacob Blake Sr. further added that his son ‘matters’.

Reports suggest that the Wisconsin Department of Justice has been investigating the shooting. The officers who were involved in the shooting have now been reportedly placed on administrative leave. The state’s Division of Criminal Investigation is heading up an investigation into the shooting and will seek to provide a report of the incident to the prosecutor within 30 days, media outlets reported.

(Image Credits: AP)