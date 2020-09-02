Trump Appeals With A ‘law And Order’ Message, Visits Kenosha To Back Police

While protests against racial injustice continue to rock parts of US, President Donald Trump on September 1 visited Kenosha, Wisconsin, not to urge racial healing but to express support for law enforcement. According to international media reports, Trump appealed his supporters with a ‘law and order’ message even though the country is polarised over issues of racial injustice and police use of force. He overlooked the racial wounds caused by cops and instead reportedly threatened to send more federal officers into cities governed by Democratic mayors.

The US President did not visit Jacob Blake, an African-American man who was shot by a white officer in the back seven times and who was paralysed waist down after the incident. Trump also did not meet Blake’s family, however, he met with his mother’s pastors. He also promised to ‘rebuild’ Kenosha and provide more federal spending to Wisconsin, which has been a political battleground state that Trump won narrowly in 2016.

According to reports, the Republican politician visited a burned-out furniture store that was destroyed in the upheaval and then a makeshift command centre to praise National Guard troops who were called in to reinforce local police after several nights of peaceful protests gave way to looting, arson and gunfire. While looking at the destroyed store, Trump said that these are no acts of peaceful protests, but really a ‘domestic terror’.

The President said that to stop the political violence, the city must confront the ‘radical ideology’. He said that the people have to condemn the dangerous anti-police rhetoric and added that without his help Kenosha would have ‘burned to the ground’. While he dodged questions regarding systemic racism and problems in policing, he did, however, say that he felt ‘terrible’ for anybody who goes through that.

Trump defends police department

Trump’s visit comes after the police shooting of Jacob Blake triggered protests in Kenosha and across the United States. The protests are still continuing as demonstrators are demanding end in racial violence and police brutality.

The US President, on the other hand, has made law and order the main theme of his re-election. However, he refused to condemn the violent act by his supporters and rallies against what he called rioting and anarchy carried out by ‘left-wing’ protesters. He has defended the police department and even said that they are ‘under siege’. Moreover, Trump also took credit for restoring peace in Kenosha since the National Guard and federal law enforcement were sent.

