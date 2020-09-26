Trump Ready For 'friendly Transition' If He Loses To Biden In Upcoming US Election

US President Donald Trump said on Friday that he is ready for a "friendly transition" if he loses in the upcoming presidential poll in November. Trump, however, added that the only way he could lose the poll if there is a fraud in the ballot process, reiterating his stance that the mail-in-ballot is not safe for conducting the election. "We do want a very friendly transition, but we don't want to be cheated. The only way we're going to lose is if there's mischief," Trump said at a rally in Newport News, Virginia.

Read: Trump Administration Stands Firm On TikTok Download Ban; Court To Rule

Why Trump opposes the postal ballot?

The President believes that mail balloting is not safe and secure and the results may never be accurately determined, but his critics argue that the opposition to the method is because more registered Democrats have requested for postal ballots than registered Republicans. A large number of voters are expected to use the postal ballot in the upcoming presidential election due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic which the Trump administration has miserably failed to contain.

Read: Trump Intends To Choose Amy Coney Barrett As New US Supreme Court Justice: Reports

The Democrats are expected to vote largely via mail-in-ballots and Republicans physically because of their contrasting views about the ongoing health crisis that has killed millions around the globe. Republicans, including Donald Trump, have customarily downplayed the COVID-19 threat, with some even calling it a hoax.

Read: Twitter Flags Trump's Tweet Yet Again; Attaches Warning Label On Mail-in Voting Post

Donald Trump and his deputy Mike Pence are running against Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and vice-presidential candidate Kamala Harris. The primary issues to be taken up during this election, apart from the mishandling of the COVID-19 pandemic, are racial injustice in the United States, relations with China, and Russia, among other things. Trump is seeking a second term but several exit polls indicate Biden is ahead in the race.

Read: US Postal Voting Controversy Explained: Know Why Trump Opposes Mail-in Ballots

(Image Credit: AP)