Trump Received Supplemental Oxygen At White House Before Departing For Walter Reed

Before US President Donald Trump was admitted to Walter Reed Medical Centre on Friday, October 2, he reportedly received supplemental oxygen at the White House. While Trump has continued to post about his wellbeing on social media, US media reports on Saturday, October 3 quoted an unnamed source saying that the next 48 hours “will be critical” for the US President as he combats COVID-19 in the military hospital.

As per reports, the official familiar with the matter said that Trump underwent a “very concerning” period on Friday, October 2 just hours after he was tested positive for the infection. Now, The Associated Press has named the source as White House chief of staff Mark Meadows.

Meadows’ off the record remarks not only contradicted Trump’s optimism on Twitter but also the official statement of the US President’s doctors and staff. As per reports, the medical professionals attending Trump were reluctant to disclose that he had received supplemental oxygen at the White House before his hospital admission. Fueling confusion over Trump’s actual status, Meadows had previously said, “We’re still not on a clear path yet to a full recovery."

Read - Trump Officials Give Conflicting Updates, Media Reports Suggest Next 48hrs 'critical'

Read - Trump Tweets 'feeling Well' From Walter Reed; Lauds Doctors, Medical Staff For COVID Care

Trump Tweets 'feeling Well' from Walter Reed

Following his admission to Walter Reed after testing positive for COVID-19, US President Donald Trump took to Twitter on Saturday, October 3 to laud the health professionals. Saying that “tremendous progress” has been made in combatting the COVID-19 pandemic, Trump informed that he is “feeling well” due to the assistance of doctors at the military hospital. He had previously thanked everyone for sending in best wishes and assured that things are going well.

Doctors, Nurses and ALL at the GREAT Walter Reed Medical Center, and others from likewise incredible institutions who have joined them, are AMAZING!!!Tremendous progress has been made over the last 6 months in fighting this PLAGUE. With their help, I am feeling well! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 3, 2020

As per reports, Trump’s doctors have said that he is now “fever free” and in “exceptionally good spirits”. Col Sean N Dooley said that US President is not on oxygen and is currently not facing any difficulty in breathing or walking around. Dooley was quoted by international media outlets saying that Trump is presently being monitored “very closely” for any evidence of complications from either COVID-19 or the therapies that the medical professionals are prescribing him to feel better.

Read - Trump's Diagnosis Shows US Vulnerability To The Coronavirus

Read - Supporters Outside Hospital Where Trump Is Staying

Inputs/Image: AP