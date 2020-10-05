As Donald Trump Recuperates At Walter Reed's 'Presidential Suite'; Here Are First Pictures

Soon after President Donald Trump tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Friday he was shifted to the prestigious Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland for treatment. Trump was treated in the 'Presidential Suite' of the Military centre that has both top-level medical care and comforts of home.

The six-room Presidential Suite includes an intensive care unit (ICU), a living room, a bedroom with a desk, a kitchen, and a secure conference room. The suite also has a dining room with a crystal chandelier, according to media reports. The entire suite which is controlled by the White House was equipped with protective devices and communications gear that allowed the president to work during his stay in the Suite, as per reports.

READ | Trump teases hospital drive-by greeting on Twitter

The suite also includes an office for White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows and sleeping quarters for the White House physician who was present 24x7 during the president’s stay, according to reports.

Formed in 2011 the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center is a combination of Walter Reed Army Medical Center and the National Naval Medical Center. It was named for Major Walter Reed, an Army researcher who helped prove an earlier viral epidemic called yellow fever that was transmitted by mosquitoes.

Check out pictures of Walter Reed facility's presidential suite

READ | Trump's doctor's comments on symptoms, care spark confusion

Trump departs from Walter Reed on Sunday

President Trump briefly departed from Walter Reed Medical Center on Sunday evening in an SUV to wave to supporters who had gathered outside as he receives treatment after testing positive for the coronavirus. Confusion about the severity of Trump's condition continued on Sunday as his physician revealed the president had been given a dose of a powerful steroid that the World Health Organization has recommended for patients who are 'critically ill' with COVID-19.

On Saturday Dr Sean Conley, the White House physician said the president had been given dexamethasone and had experienced two drops in his oxygen levels since the start of the illness. Dexamethasone has been shown to improve outcomes for patients with severe cases of COVID-19, including those who require supplemental oxygen however is not recommended for use in patients with milder cases. Trump was admitted Friday evening after he announced he tested positive for the coronavirus.

READ | Brazilians rally in support of Trump

READ | Maduro wishes Trump well in recovering from virus