Trump Demotes French President Macron In Election Rally, Slams Paris Environmental Accord

US President Donald Trump recently demoted French President Emmanuel Macron in his speech, when he referred to him as Prime Minister during an election rally in Muskegon, Michigan. The Republican leader was talking about the Paris climate change accord when he referred to Macron as prime Minister and in the same sentence boasted about how he saved American taxpayers' trillions of dollars by pulling the US out of the accord. Trump further added that "they (France) basically wanted to take our wealth."

Read: Trump Signs Merrill's Marauders Act To Honour World War II Veterans

'I like him, but...'

"And you know what else I stopped? The Paris environmental accord. And I like Prime Minister Macron a lot. But I said 'how's it going over there? How is the accord doing?' They're not doing too good. I saved you trillions of dollars, nobody else would have done it. I said it was a disaster, they basically wanted to take our wealth," Trump said while addressing his supporters in Michigan.

Read: Donald Trump Delivered What He Promised, Say Supporters

Trump also attacked his opponent Joe Biden for backing The North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), a treaty signed between the United States, Canada, and Mexico in 1994 to create a trilateral trade bloc in North America. Trump accused the Democratic Party presidential nominee of spending trillions of dollars to safeguard foreign countries and said "they (opposition)" are attacking him now for investing all that money in the United States and for rebuilding the country.

Read: Trump Calls Biden 'national Security Threat' Over Report Detailing Ties With China

The United States is witnessing a full-fledged election campaign from both sides as the presidential poll in the country is nearing. US citizens will cast their final votes on November 3 and the Electoral College will vote on December 14. The US Congress will count the electoral college votes on January 6 and whoever receives a majority will be inaugurated as president on January 20.

Read: Trump Struggling To Retain Upper Midwest In His Win Column

