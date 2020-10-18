Trump Signs Merrill's Marauders Act To Honour World War II Veterans

The United States President Donald Trump on Saturday, October 17 signed the Merrill’s Marauders Congressional Gold Medal Act into law to recognise war veterans who fought for the country in World War II. The law would award Congressional gold medals to soldiers of the famed 5307th Composite Unit, a warfare unit that fought in the jungles of Burma (Myanmar) during the Second World War.

'Will recognise their bravery'

The House had passed the bill last month following a successful passage in the Senate in 2019. The Congressional medals will recognise the "bravery and outstanding service" of the 3,000 men who fought the Japanese in one of the toughest places to fight a war at that time. The unit was led by Brig. Gen. Frank Merrill, after whom the Marauders were named. Only 200 Marauders had survived the harsh condition of the jungles of Burma and only eight of them are still alive.

"It is never too late to honour valiant soldiers who fought to keep our nation free. The Merrill's Marauders exemplify bravery and courage, and I applaud President Trump for signing our bill which gives them the recognition they deserve," said US Republican Senator Kevin Cramer in a statement.

President Trump on Saturday also signed other veteran-related bills into laws ahead of the crucial November election. Trump signed the Commander John Scott Hannon Veterans Mental Health Care Improvement Act of 2019, which amends a number of VA authorities related to helping veterans transition from military to civilian life. The law would provide suicide prevention, mental health care research and oversight, mental health care staffing, and health care for women veterans.

(With inputs from ANI, Image Credit: AP)

