Trump 'refused To Respect Will Of People', Says Biden After Electoral College Victory

After members of the Electoral College gathered in all states and the District of Columbia to cast their ballots and declared Joe Biden as the winner of the US Election 2020 on December 14, the US President-elect unleashed his strongest criticism against contender and the outgoing US President Donald Trump. Biden not only said that Trump defied the US constitution but also the “will of the people” as he tried to overturn the results of presidential elections and mounted legal battles while also questioning the credibility of the democratic process. The US President-elect called the position “so extreme”.

"It's a position so extreme we've never seen it before. A position that refused to respect the will of the people refused to respect the rule of law, and refused to honour our constitution," Biden said from Delaware after Electoral College sealed his victory.

Further, Biden praised the historic voter turnout despite the COVID-19 pandemic and the “enormous political pressure verbal abuse and even threats of physical violence”. The US President-elect vowed that the “flame of democracy” in the United States was lit in this nation a long time ago and nothing can extinguish the same, even the global health crisis.

“It is my sincere hope we never again see anyone subjected to the kind of threats and abuse we saw in this election,” the US President-elect said, referring to the harassment of officials as “unconscionable.”

What beats deep in the hearts of the American people is this: Democracy. pic.twitter.com/jVM7Zc3qWP — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) December 15, 2020

Electoral College cast 306 votes for Biden

Biden’s speech on December 14 came after Electoral College had cast 306 votes for Joe Biden and Donald Trump trailed with 232 votes. These votes, that aligned with the previous results called by major American media outlets, will now be sent to the Congress to be counted formally next month. Even though some Republican lawmakers have reportedly indicated that they might object the results in battleground states, there is only a little they can do than delay the process during the joint session of the US House on January 6. Eventually, Biden is set to be inaugurated at noon on January 20 (local time).

