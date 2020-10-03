Trump Returns To Twitter After COVID-19 Diagnosis, Posts Video Clip About Hospitalisation

US President Donald Trump returned to Twitter after 18 hours of eerie silence to inform about being admitted to Walter Reed and "thank everybody for the tremendous support" following his COVID-19 diagnosis. Trump, who is known for his ever so frequent tweets through the day, had not updated his 86.5 million followers on the micro-blogging site about his health since announcing his COVID-19 test results which had many people worried about his well being.

In the short 18-second-long recorded video message posted on October 2 (local time) just before his departure from the White House to the military hospital, Trump started off by thanking everyone. He assured that he is “doing very well” and so is US First Lady Melania Trump, who also tested positive for COVID-19. Trump was even spotted flashing a thumbs up while boarding the Marine One to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

Donald Trump said, “I want to thank everybody for the tremendous support... I think I'm doing very well but we're going to make sure things work out."

Donald Trump's daughter and adviser to the US President, Ivanka Trump reposted the video message calling him a "warrior" who will beat the disease. As of October 3, COVID-19 has infected more than 7.3 million people in the United States and caused 208,642 deaths as per Johns Hopkins University count.

I love you dad. ❤️ https://t.co/Y7feCvr2lW — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) October 2, 2020

Trump to be in Walter Reed 'for few days'

Meanwhile, less than 24 hours of Donald Trump testing positive for COVID-19, the White House informed that the US President will spend “few days” at a military hospital as a precautionary measure.

As per The Associated Press report, the White House has also informed that Trump will be working from the hospital’s presidential suite which is fully equipped to allow the US President to continue with his official duties.

Prior to this, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany released a health update on the US President that listed the doses that Trumps were injected with. As per the statement, the US President received an antibody ‘cocktail’ and still remains “fatigue but in good spirits”. Meanwhile, Melania Trump is reported to be suffering from a mild cough and headache.

The 74-year-old US President and his wife Melania Trump, the First Lady had announced testing positive for COVID-19 earlier in the day. While the Republican leader’s age has put him at a higher risk of serious complications from the novel coronavirus, he had initially said there were only ‘mild symptoms’. Melania, on the other hand, had said that the couple is “feeling good”.

