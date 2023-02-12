Trump Says Covering Up Hunter Biden's Laptop Story Led To His 2020 Election Defeat

Former US President Donald Trump, who appears to still not have gotten over the 2020 election, said that he would have been able to secure a second term three years ago if the explosive story on the laptop of the incumbent president’s son Hunter Biden had not been swept under the rug on social media.

Taking to his own social media platform Truth Social on Saturday, Trump shared a video of one of his closest, GOP Rep. Elise Stefanik, which claimed that a large percentage of people expressed that they would have voted for Trump if they had known about Hunter Biden’s laptop story, which was brought out in the open by The Post but was blocked by Twitter ahead of the presidential elections.

“According to polling, of the people who were made aware of the Hunter Biden laptop story, 53% would have changed their vote…this is the definition of election meddling…it’s collusion, it’s corruption, and it’s unconstitutional,” Stefanik said in the clip. "So, the ELECTION WAS RIGGED!," Trump wrote as he shared the post. The New York Rep. made the comments on Thursday during a hearing of the House Select Subcommittee on “weaponization” of the federal government, The New York Post reported.

In October 2020, The Post published an article on the material allegedly obtained from a laptop that Hunter Biden abandoned at a repair shop. However, Twitter decided to suppress it by preventing links to the story. This sparked outrage and the propagation of allegations that the social networking company was biased towards the Democrats.

Hunter Biden's lawyers demand a probe into Trump's allies

Meanwhile, lawyers of Hunter Biden called for probes earlier this month into Trump’s associates who allegedly traded in the data that was stolen from the younger Biden's infamous laptop. The calls for investigations were made in letters, which were accessed by NBC News.

One of the letters was addressed to the National Security Division of the Justice Department, and demanded a full-blown investigation into individuals, including former NYC Mayor Rudy Giuliani, who allegedly took part in several federal violations by accessing, manipulating and/or spreading information on Hunter Biden's PC.