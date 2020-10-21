Armenia-Azerbaijan Fight Continues Despite Attempts At Establishing Cease-fire

On October 20, Armenia and Azerbaijan reported more fighting over the disputed territory of Nagorno-Karabakh, where clashes have continued for over three weeks despite two attempts at establishing a cease-fire. On Tuesday, Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry accused Armenian forces of shelling the Terter and the Agdam regions of Azerbaijan and said that the hostilities carried on overnight.

Armenian Defence Ministry, on the hand, alleged that Azerbaijani forces were using aviation and artillery in the northern region and further reported ‘intensive fierce battle in the southern areas of the conflict zone.

The two countries had announced a cease-fire last week, however, the deal, which was brokered by Russia, was almost immediately challenged by mutual claims of violations. The fight between Armenia and Azerbaijan in the Nagorno-Karabakh region had resumed on September 27 following skirmishes that began in July this year. Both sides are determined to claim victory, which is making the international community worried.

World leaders urge both sides to stick to ‘humanitarian treaty’

With the conflict increasingly gaining momentum with each passing day, world powers are now urging the conflicting sides to stick to the "humanitarian treaty" signed earlier this month. The world, including the United Nations and European Union, is urging the warring parties to reach a peaceful settlement and ceasefire. Earlier this month, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres had urged Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to stop the war and resolve the issues peacefully.

Last week, United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had also called on Armenia and Azerbaijan to implement a ceasefire and stop targetting civilian areas amid the ongoing conflict in the Nagorno-Karabakh region. Pompeo said that the United States remains committed to a "peaceful settlement" while condemning the loss of human life.

Meanwhile, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who said that peace could only be established if "Armenian oppressors" retreat, has been accused of fueling the conflict. Earlier, Pashinyan had said there is evidence that Turkey sending militants from Syria to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict region due to Azerbaijan's inability to fight there independently. Turkey's support to the Muslim majority Azerbaijan is, by many experts, seen as a way to expand Islam in the European region.

