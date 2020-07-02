'China's Aggression Along India-China Border Confirms True Nature Of CCP': Donald Trump

The United States on Wednesday said that China's aggressive stance along the India-China border is part of Beijing's aggression into other parts of the world. The statement from the Trump administration comes after India on Monday banned 59 apps with Chinese links, including the hugely popular TikTok and UC Browser.

'...the true nature of the Chinese Communist Party'

During a press briefing, Kayleigh McEnany, White House press secretary said, "With regard to India and China, we are closely monitoring the situation. Both India and China have expressed a desire to de-escalate. We support a peaceful resolution of the current situation."

She further said, "Donald Trump has said that China's aggressive stance along India-China border fits with a larger pattern of Chinese aggression in other parts of the world. These actions only confirm the true nature of the Chinese Communist Party."

Pompeo welcomes India's decision

Earlier on Wednesday, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo welcomed India's decision to ban dozens of apps with Chinese links, saying it will "boost India's integrity and national security."

"We welcome India's ban on certain mobile apps that serve as an appendage of the CCP's (Chinese Communist Party) surveillance State," Pompeo told reporters at a news conference held at the Foggy Bottom headquarters of the State Department.

"India's clean app approach will boost India's sovereignty. It will also boost India's integrity and national security," he said.

China issues first response

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian, issuing the country's first response on the ban said that China is strongly concerned, and is verifying the situation. He also said that the Indian government has a responsibility to uphold the legal rights of international investors including Chinese ones.

READ | Tuticorin custodial deaths: CB-CID file murder charges against two cops as CBI takes over

'A matter of very deep and immediate concern'

The ban on the Chinese apps comes in the backdrop of current stand-off along the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh with Chinese troops. The list of apps that have been banned also includes WeChat, Helo, Likee, CamScanner, Vigo Video, Mi Video Call Xiaomi, Clash of Kings as well as e-commerce platforms Club Factory and Shein.

READ | Rajnath Singh to make 1st Ladakh visit post-LAC faceoff on July 3; COAS to accompany him

The Information Technology Ministry in a statement said it has received many complaints from various sources, including several reports about the misuse of some mobile apps available on Android and iOS platforms for "stealing and surreptitiously transmitting users' data in an unauthorised manner to servers which have locations outside India".

READ | 'Will Boost National Security': US welcomes India's ban on 59 Chinese Apps

"The compilation of these data, its mining and profiling by elements hostile to national security and defence of India, which ultimately impinges upon the sovereignty and integrity of India, is a matter of very deep and immediate concern which requires emergency measures," the statement said.

READ | 3-year-old rescued by forces in J&K after terrorists murder civilian, show true colours

(With agency inputs)