Trump Says Police Not Being Treated Fairly Amid Fresh Protest After Rayshard Brooks' death

US President Donald Trump has stirred fresh controversy with his remarks on the police force in the light of Rayshard Brooks' death. While speaking on the tragic incident, Trump said that one 'can’t resist a police officer' before adding that the police have not been treated 'fairly'.

Trump's comments came after an Atlanta officer fatally shot Brooks in the back after he reportedly tried running away with the officer's stun gun. US prosecutors have argued that Brooks, an African-American man, posed no threat when he was gunned down but the white officer still kicked him and offered no medical treatment as he lay dying on the ground.

Trump's comment

The US President on June 17 said that he was briefed by cop's lawyer stating that the officer had heard a gunshot like sound and had seen a flash in front of him.

As per the reports, Rayshard Brooks' death has sparked a new wave of demonstrations in the United States against police brutality amid ongoing protests in the wake of George Floyd's death in Minneapolis. Atlanta police chief Erika Shields reportedly resigned less than 24 hours after the incident.

George Floyd's Death

Earlier, George Floyd, a 46-year-old African American man, died in Minneapolis on May 26. As per reports, Floyd was arrested by the local police for unspecified charges on May 26. A tussle is said to have broken out between George Floyd and the police officials, which resulted in Floyd’s death after being subdued for several minutes by an officer. In a video that went viral on the internet, the officer was seen pressing his knee against Floyd's neck who was seen gasping for air before turning motionless.

George Floyd's death has triggered mass unrest in various parts of the US. As per reports, police officer Derek Chauvin and three other officers - Thomas Lane, Tou Thao and J Alexander Kueng - were later fired by the Minneapolis Police Department. Chauvin has been charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

