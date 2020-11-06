Trump Says 'Twitter Is Out Of Control' After Several Tweets Flagged For 'disputed Content'

The United States President Donald Trump on Friday, November 6 slammed Twitter for flagging one of his tweets, accusing the micro-blogging platform of being "out of control". Twitter put a 'disputed fact' label on Donald Trump's tweet, where the president claimed victory with "legal votes cast". Trump claimed that the observers were not allowed to do their job, adding the ballots accepted during this period must be determined to be illegal votes.

Twitter is out of control, made possible through the government gift of Section 230! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 6, 2020

Read: US Election 2020: Trump Says, 'If You Count Legal Votes I Easily Win'; Asks SC To Decide

Twitter flagged the post with a message that read, "Some or all of the content shared in this Tweet is disputed and might be misleading about an election or other civic process." Twitter also added a link to Trump's tweet that redirects to the company's "Civic integrity policy" page. Trump then posted another tweet slamming Twitter, adding that their out of control behaviour have been made possible through Section 230, referring to a piece of internet legislation that provides immunity to publishers from third-party content.

Read: US Election 2020: Facebook Bans 'Stop The Steal' Group Created By Trump Supporters

America awaits result

The US presidential election is yet to be decided, with Trump's rival Joe Biden leading with 264 electoral votes. Biden needs another 6 votes to win the race and reach the magic 270 mark, a majority required to win the presidency in the United States. Trump is currently trailing behind with 214 electoral votes, with Pennsylvania, Georgia, North Carolina, and Nevada still undecided.

Read: Trump Tweets His Outrage In All Caps As Votes Are Counted

With Biden inching closer to victory, the Trump campaign and the Republican National Convention (RNC) have filed several lawsuits in the undecided states to stop the count of late-arriving ballots as they claim they are being "cheated" by allowing the count of these votes. Biden is currently leading in Georgia, a state which offers 16 electoral votes, more than enough to make the Democratic leader the 46th president of the United States.

Read: Will Easily Win Election If Only 'legal Votes' Are Counted: Donald Trump