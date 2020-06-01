Trump Says US Will Designate 'Antifa' As 'terrorist Organisation' Amid Violent Protests

While the country is rocked with violent protests over the death of George Floyd and both Democrats and Republicans have pointed towards extremist groups and foreign residents for the demonstrations, US President Donald Trump announced on Twitter that he will designate Antifa as a terrorist organisation. Trump and Us attorney General William Barr have previously indicated towards extremist groups and other culprits behind the unprecedented turn of events involving vandalisation of public property across the country.

The United States of America will be designating ANTIFA as a Terrorist Organization. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2020

According to international reports, Antifa has been a long target for Trump since the civil unrest in August 2017. The US President had criticised the left-wing activists who clashed with the police officials and the white supremacists. Antifa is a short form for ‘anti-fascists’ that is an umbrella term for the far-left-leaning militant groups that oppose neo-Nazis and white supremacists at protests. Meanwhile, as thousands of Americans are angered over the death of a 46-year-old black man, the US government officials have warned against the “outsiders” who are instigating the organised riots across various cities.

Varying reports on 'outsiders'

The state and federal officials have offered varying opinions on who these ‘outsiders’ could be ranging from left-wing extremists, far-right white nationalists and even drug cartels. However, such leaders in the US have not provided ‘enough proof’ to back their claims and more and more cities are calling on National Guard and/or imposing curfew to contain the violence.

“With the rioting that is occurring in many of our cities around the country, the voices of peaceful and legitimate protests have been hijacked by violent radical elements. Groups of outside radicals and agitators are exploiting the situation to pursue their own separate, violent, and extremist agenda," said Barr.

He added, "The violence instigated and carried out by Antifa and other similar groups in connection with the rioting is domestic terrorism and will be treated accordingly.”

George Floyd, a 46-year-old African American man, died in police custody and the video of the incident spread rage across the United States while the country was already battling the fatal coronavirus outbreak. In the viral footage, the police officer, who has now been arrested, could be seen kneeling over Floyd’s neck while he was struggling for breath while being handcuffed. All four police officers involved in 46-year-old’s arrest have been fired and the Federal Bureau of Investigation has launched a federal civil rights inquiry.

