Donald Trump Claims 'very Safe And Effective' Vaccine Will Be Delivered In October

On September 7, US President Donald Trump said at a North Portico press conference that the coronavirus vaccine could be delivered by October, adding, it would be “very safe and effective.” Speaking with the press, Trump touted that his administration was the “absolute leader in every way” and under his leadership, a vaccine will be produced in “record time”. Further, ahead he went on to claim that a vaccine will be available “during the month of October.”

Holding a Labor Day press conference at the White House, US President lauded his administration’s “Operation Warp Speed” program, which aims to deliver 300 million doses of a safe, effective vaccine for COVID-19 by January 2021.“You could have a very big surprise coming up,” Trump said Monday, seemingly referring to the vaccine. "And it’ll be delivered very soon. Now, you could —you could have a very big surprise coming up," he said. "This could’ve taken two or three years, and instead, it’s going to be—going to be done in a very short period of time," Trump said during the news conference. Further, he criticized his democratic political rival, Joe Biden, saying, that the transparency calls intensifies the pressure on FDA.

Dems “disparaging” the vaccine

Trump accused democrats of “disparaging” the vaccine. “The people will be happy, the people of the world will be happy,” Trump said. “It is so contrary to all of the lies. They are political lies,” Trump said. “And it is so dangerous for our country,” Trump added, hinting at the democrat’s verbal attacks on Trump's claims about the availability of the vaccine this year. Trump launched a scathing attack on Democrats, saying, they should “apologize for the reckless anti-vaccine rhetoric,” which he said, “undermines science and what’s happening.”He said that the dems hurled “fake rhetoric and political rhetoric.”

