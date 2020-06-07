Massive Black Lives Matter Painted In Front Of White House Street; Trump's Eyes Wide Shut

US President Donald Trump on Sunday thanked the National Guard and other security forces for doing a 'fantastic job' and keeping the protest gathering in Washington DC in check saying that the crowd was 'much smaller' than what had been anticipated - a claim that is as easily disputed as when Trump said the exact reverse during his 2019 swearing-in.

Washington has witnessed huge demonstrations on June 6 over the death of George Floyd. Washington DC Police Chief Peter Newsham said that the police department had received the information that the capital is going to witness one of the largest protests ever held. However, according to Trump, the crowd was much smaller than anticipated and the situation was kept under control. He is yet to break his silence on city workers and activists painting the words 'Black Lives Matter' in enormous bright yellow letters on the street leading to the White House, however.

Much smaller crowd in D.C. than anticipated. National Guard, Secret Service, and D.C. Police have been doing a fantastic job. Thank you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 7, 2020

Meanwhile, Washington DC mayor Muriel Bowser has written to US President Donald Trump to withdraw all extraordinary federal law enforcement and military presence from the city. Bowser wrote to New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy urging to remove National Guard from Washington DC immediately, saying they were deployed in the city without her knowledge and request.

A widely seen bystander video showing a police officer pressing his knee into Floyd's neck on May 25 sparked protests nationwide and around the world against police brutality and discrimination, after Floyd succumbed then and there, unable to breathe after the 8 minute 46 second ordeal. Thousands of protesters across the United States have been arrested, in view of the increasingly widespread protests which have hit over 30 cities across the US and a number of countries besides. A number of cities have seen heavy-handed riot tactics include looting, arson and burning leading to violent clashes between the police officers and demonstrators. Several major US cities have also called in the National Guard to rein in the situation.

