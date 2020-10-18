Melania Trump Details Her 'personal Experience' With COVID-19

The First Lady of the United States Melania Trump recently posted a personal essay on the White House website detailing her experience battling coronavirus, which she tested positive for earlier this month. Melania revealed that her 14-year-old son, Barron Trump, eventually tested positive for the virus, a diagnosis the White House did not share. As for her symptoms, US President Donald Trump’s wife wrote that they were ‘minimal,’ however, they had hit her all at once.

Melania Trump wrote, “I was very fortunate as my diagnosis came with minimal symptoms, though they hit me all at once and it seemed to be a roller coaster of symptoms in the days after”.

She added that she had body aches, headaches and was extremely tired. Unlike her husband, Melania did not go to the hospital. In the essay, she wrote that she did not opt for the same course as the President. She said that she ‘chose a more natural route,’ relying on vitamins and healthy food and not a cocktail of medications.

Melania said that for her to be the patient instead of a person trying to encourage the nation to stay healthy and safe was an ‘unfamiliar feeling’. She said that as the patient and the person benefitting from so much medical support, she found herself even more grateful and in awe of caretakers and first responders everywhere. “To the medical staff and the residence staff who have been taking care of our family - thank you doesn’t say enough,” she said.

“For me personally, the most impactful part of my recovery was the opportunity to reflect on many things—family, friendships, my work, and staying true to who you are. I am happy to report that I have tested negative and hope to resume my duties as soon as I can. Along with this good news, I want people to know that I understand just how fortunate my family is to have received the kind of care that we did,” she said.

Trumps test negative

United States President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for the Coronavirus on October 2 after one of the President's close aide got infected with the virus. Hours after the First couple testing positive, Trump was later flown to a military hospital after being injected with an experimental drug combination at the White House.

On October 13, after Air Force One lifted off from Joint Base Andrews, the president's doctor released an update on his health that said Trump had tested negative for the virus — and had done so on consecutive days. His doctor, Navy Cmdr. Scott Conley said that the tests, taking in conjunction with other data, including viral load, have led him to conclude that Trump was not contagious. While taking to Twitter, Trump had also claimed that he not only defeated the “crazy horrible China virus” but was also “immune” to it now.

