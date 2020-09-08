Donald Trump Slams Biden And Harris For Their "reckless Anti-vaccine Rhetoric"

US President Donald Trump has criticised Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris for their "reckless anti-vaccine rhetoric". Trump also added that both of them must apologise because their rhetoric was harmful to America.

Donald Trump, while speaking to reporters at the White House, called Biden a ‘stupid person’. He also added that "the United States has experienced the lowest case fatality rate than any major country in the world and we are an absolute leader in every way. Under my leadership, we would produce a vaccine in record time. Biden and his 'very liberal' running mate -- the most liberal person in Congress -- would destroy this economy. (They) should apologise for spreading the anti-vaccine rhetoric that they are talking about right now,".

According to Trump, the rhetoric pushed by Biden and Harris undermines science and that Biden’s rhetoric is purely political and it wants to combat the incredible vaccine being developed under the guidance of the Trump administration. These remarks by Trump came after Kamal Harris while speaking in an interview with a media outlet said that she would not trust Trump to provide a vaccine and would rather trust the word of a more “credible source of information”.

Trump used this opportunity to further attack Biden by claiming that Biden wished to surrender America to the virus and that he would be ok laying off 1000’s of workers and shutting down the US.

The COVID-19 pandemic which saw its first outbreak in a wet market in Wuhan, China last year has now spread all across the world. The virus, named COVID-19 by the World Health Organisation, has infected over 27 million people worldwide with the global death toll reaching over 800,000.

As per the John Hopkins coronavirus resource centre, the United States has reported a total of at least 6 million positive virus cases and has a death toll of 189,182. The US currently has the highest number of reported cases in the world, making it the epicentre of the deadly virus.

