US Election 2020: Biden Rejects Trump Aide's China Claim, Pitches Russia As Biggest Threat

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden on Friday, September 4 said not China, but Russia is the most active nation seeking to influence domestic politics in the United States.

Biden's remark comes as a push back against US Attorney General William Barr's statements, who had dubbed China as the biggest threat to the US election. The former US vice president said on Friday that his intelligence briefings contradict Barr's assertions and that Russia still remains the biggest player among those seeking to influence the upcoming presidential election.

Read: Trump Adviser Claims China Running Largest Programme To Interfere In US Election

Biden said that there are many countries working to meddle in the US election, but so far Russia is working hardest to seek favourable result. The Democratic candidate further warned that there will be dire consequences for those who want to impact the US election as it violates the country's sovereignty. As per the United States intelligence, China, Russia, and Iran are trying to interfere in the upcoming race to White House.

Read: Biden Slams Trump Over Alleged Comments Mocking US War Dead

China, Russia, Iran working to impact US poll?

As per analysis published by the chief of the National Counter-Intelligence and Security Center, Russia is working to delegitimise Biden's campaign, while China and Iran are working to undermine US President Donald Trump's re-election bid. It further added that China views Trump as "unpredictable".

Earlier in the day, White House National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien had also said that China is the biggest threat to the US election, reiterating Barr's statement.

O'Brien, without providing details, said that China is running the biggest programme to influence the results of the upcoming presidential poll in November. O'Brien in August had said that Chinese hackers are targeting the United States' election infrastructure with all sorts of things, from phishing to cyberattacks. China denied all allegations saying that it has no interest in interfering in the US election.

Read: Biden Vows To Meet Dalai Lama And Sanction China Over Tibet If Voted To Power

Read: 'Trump Has No Sense Of Service Or Loyalty; He Owes Apology To Military Families': Biden

