US President Trump Spends Memorial Day Retweeting Sexist Personal Attacks On Women

Well known for his derogatory remarks against women, US President Donald Trump spent his memorial day by promoting sexist personal attacks on women Democrats, especially by retweeting posts by unsuccessful GOP congressional candidate John K. Stahl. The posts took aim at US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams, and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

Stahl, in 2012, ran for a California congressional seat as a Republican, however, he was miserably defeated after capturing less than 4 percent of the vote. Meanwhile, Trump, in the past, has made several inappropriate remarks against women by body shaming them and talking about their beauty standards.

Inappropriate remarks against women politicians

While the failed politician used an objectionable term for Clinton, he suggested to tape Nancy Pelosi's mouth with duct tape. He also passed comments on her looks citing Pelosi's "glossy face" and "poor set of eyebrows", calling it a case of TDS.

To protect PolyGrip during this pandemic, we have developed 2 options. With the DJT option, she will be able to tongue and adjust her dentures more easily. With duct tape, she won’t be able to drink booze on the job as much. Which do you think she will prefer? #maga #tcot #kag pic.twitter.com/cqRnPmmdyf — John K Stahl (@JohnKStahlUSA) May 22, 2020

Anyone know what’s going on with PolyGrip? I’ve noticed lately that her face seems glossy and she is sporting a poorly marked 2nd set of eyebrows. I’m thinking it’s an extreme case of incurable TDS. Any thoughts? #maga #tcot #kag pic.twitter.com/FkduhFHWZR — John K Stahl (@JohnKStahlUSA) May 21, 2020

Stahl further passed racists comments on former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams' appearance and called her a "self-proclaimed" governor. He further commented that "Joe Biden will be racist if he does not vote for her."

We just got a look at the official portrait for the self proclaimed Governor of Georgia. She fought a tough race, kissed a lot of babies and visited every buffet restaurant in the State. Joe will be a racist if he doesn’t pick her. #maga #tcot #kag pic.twitter.com/T0gESxbKX4 — John K Stahl (@JohnKStahlUSA) May 22, 2020

Pelosi takes a dig at Trump

Slamming Trump for all his remarks against women for their weight, US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi last week called the US President "morbidly obese". She further suggested that he could lose a few pounds himself as the coronavirus bears down on the nation's capital.

Speaking during her weekly press conferences, Pelosi said, “I gave him a dose of his own medicine. He’s called women one thing or another over time, and I thought he thinks that passes off as humor in certain cultures. I was only quoting what doctors had said about him, so I was being factual in a very sympathetic way.”

