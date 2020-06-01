Trump Spoke To Zuckerberg After Signing Executive Order On Social Media Firms: Report

US President Donald Trump reportedly held a telephonic conversation with Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg on May 29 after the former signed an executive order targeting social media firms. According to a report by Axios, Zuckerberg raised concerns over the tone and rhetoric of some of the social media posts of the US President but managed to maintain diplomatic relations with the White House.

Facebook has taken a different stance than Twitter on the policies related to fake news on social media platforms, which has helped Zuckerberg to maintain an amicable relationship with the US President who often gets his facts wrong. Recently, Twitter fact-checked Trump’s tweet related to the mail-in ballot but the Facebook CEO asserted that private companies should not be “arbiter of truth”.

Speaking to Fox News, Zuckerberg said that neither Facebook nor other “private” social media platform companies should be in the position of being the arbiter of truth. Later, in a series of tweets, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey took an indirect jibe at Zuckerberg saying the action does not make the company the “arbiter of truth” since the intention is to "connect the dots of conflicting statements" and show the information in dispute so people can judge for themselves.

However, the controversy didn’t stop here and Twitter placed a public interest notice on one of Trump’s tweets for “glorifying violence”. Trump had tweeted on the ongoing protests in Minneapolis related to the death of a black man, George Floyd, who died after a white police officer kept pressing his knee against the victim’s neck.

'Looting starts, shooting starts'

As the angry protests flared across the US, some of the protesters torched a Minneapolis police station on May 29 and some resorted to looting supermarkets and showrooms. The US President said the military will take control in case of any difficulty, threatening that “shooting” will start if anyone tries to loot public property.

Twitter immediately flagged the tweet for violating the rules of the micro-blogging platform about glorifying violence and said that it has taken action in the interest of preventing others from being inspired to commit violent acts. However, it decided not to remove the tweet saying it is important that the public still be able to see the Tweet given its relevance to ongoing matters of public importance.

