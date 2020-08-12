Trump Surprised By Democrats' VP Pick: 'Kamala Harris Nasty, Disrespectful To Joe Biden'

Shortly after Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden picked Kamala Harris to be his vice-presidential running mate, United States President Donald Trump on Tuesday said he was surprised by the announcement. He said she was "nasty" and "disrespectful" to Biden during the primary. "I was a little surprised that he picked her," Trump said during a press conference at the White House, adding that "she did very, very poorly in the primaries."

'Perfect together, wrong for America'

"She was very nasty to Joe Biden and it's hard to pick somebody who is that disrespectful," he added. Trump tweeted a video attacking the Biden-Harris ticket and labelled the Senator as "phony." "Voters rejected Harris. They smartly spotted a phony. But not Joe Biden. He's not that smart," a narrator in the video says. "Slow Joe and phony Kamala. Perfect together, wrong for America."

Meanwhile, Trump campaign has sent out a statement claiming Harris "called Joe Biden a racist and asked for an apology which she never received," adding that "Phony Kamala will abandon her own morals." Launching a scathing attack on Harris, the Trump campaign said the Americans will "resoundingly reject the abysmal failures" of Biden and Harris.

'Americans will resoundingly reject...'

"Joe Biden is no moderate, and with Harris, as his political living will, he is surrendering control of our nation to the radical mob with promises to raise taxes, cut police funding, kill energy jobs, open our borders, and appease socialist dictators," Katrina Pierson, Trump 2020 campaign's senior advisor, said in a statement.

"At the ballot box, Americans will resoundingly reject the abysmal failures of Biden-Harris in favour of the America First strength of President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence, Pierson said.

Biden has picked Indian-origin Harris to be his vice-presidential running mate. Harris will be the first African American nominated for vice president by a major party. Harris has been one of those Democratic Senators who has been leading the party's charge against President Donald Trump, who is seeking his re-election from the Republican party.

Republican National Committee (RNC) chairwoman Ronna McDaniel alleged that Harris' extreme positions, from raising taxes to abolishing private health insurance to comparing law enforcement officials, show that the left-wing mob is controlling Biden's candidacy, just like they would control him as president. These radical policies might be popular among liberals, but they are well outside the mainstream for most Americans," she said.

(With agency inputs)