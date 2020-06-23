US Senator Kamala Harris Explains What It Truly Means To End Systemic Racism

California Senator Kamala Harris explained what it truly means to transform the society and end systemic racism as Black Lives Matter movement continues worldwide. Death of George Floyd in police custody triggered outrage across the world and sparked discussions over ways to destroy the structure of racial discrimination.

The former Attorney General from California shared a video of her on Twitter, talking about the true meaning of societal transformation to end discrimination. Harris said that when the ideal transformation is achieved, there wouldn’t be the death of an unarmed Black man, George, due to a police officer kneeling on his neck for 8 minutes and 48 seconds.

“When we achieve that ideal, it won't mean that we will have woman, Breonna Taylor, shot and killed by police officers while she's asleep in her own bed. We won't have an unarmed Black man, Ahmaud Arbery, Lynched while going on a run in his own neighbourhood,” she added.

Harris, who is considered as a top candidate for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s running mate, quoted the testimony of George Floyd's brother, Philonise, before the House Judiciary Committee. In his powerful testimony, Philonise had said it will be clear to everyone that the life of a Black man is worth more than an allegedly counterfeit $20 bill.

Let’s be clear about what it would mean to transform our society and eliminate systemic racism. pic.twitter.com/YgqROx21mV — Kamala Harris (@SenKamalaHarris) June 23, 2020

Opposes tear gas use

On June 22, Senator Harris has expressed her anger over the use of tear gas on peaceful protesters of Black Lives Matter movement, calling it “outrageous”. Taking to Twitter, the former US Attorney said that using such measures to stop the demonstrations have increased the risk of coronavirus transmission.

Harris called on law enforcement agencies to stop such measures to prevent virus transmission and unnecessary hospitalisations. Even though some US states have ordered against the use of tear gas, others have preferred the method to prevent violence during the protests. Health experts have also said that the police brutality could lead to worsening coronavirus crisis which has already affected unevenly based on their racial orientation.

