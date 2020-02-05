Trump Calls Soleimani A 'ruthless Butcher', Says US Ended Iran's 'evil Reign Of Terror'

US President Donald Trump on February 4 delivered his third State of the Union address. President Trump while addressing the US Congress termed the slain Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani a 'ruthless butcher'. In his speech, Trump said, "last month at my directions the United States military executed a flawless precision strike that killed Soleimani and terminated his evil reign of terror forever."

US kills Iranian General Qassem Soleimani

General Qassem Soleimani, the head of Iran's elite Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) was killed by US air raid at Baghdad's international airport on January 3, along with six others. The White House and the Pentagon confirmed the death of Iran's powerful military head by saying that the attack was directed by US President Donald Trump.

Tensions between Tehran and Washington rose to an all-time high on January 8, when the Ain al-Asad airbase in Iraq that houses the US and coalition forces were hit by multiple rockets during the wee hours on Wednesday. This incident was first reported by Iranian state TV, who described it as Tehran’s revenge operation over the killing of Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Gen. Qassem Soleimani.

Trump's message for Iran

Donald Trump in his State of the Union address also sent a message to the current Iranian regime as he asked them to abandon their pursuit of nuclear weapons and to stop spreading terror, death, and destruction. He also asked Iran to start working for the good of its own people.

Trump further said that it was because of Washington's powerful sanctions that the Iranian economy is doing very poorly and that the United States can help them make a very good and short time recovery. Trump added that the Iranian regime is perhaps too proud or too foolish to ask for that help.

(With Agency Inputs)