Trump Claims Left-wing 'cultural Revolution’ Designed To Overthrow American Revolution

US President Donald Trump railed against “angry mobs” that tried to pull down the statues of Confederate leaders and other historical figures accused of racial discrimination. During his speech at Mount Rushmore on the eve of American Independence Day, Trump accused “left-wing cultural revolution” of conspiring to overthrow American revolution.

"Make no mistake, this left-wing cultural revolution is designed to overthrow the American revolution. Our children are taught in school to hate their own country," said Trump, painting himself as a bulwark against left-wing extremism.

Statues of slave traders, imperialists, and explorers have been facing the angst of protesters across the world demonstrating against racial discrimination in the wake of George Floyd’s death. Protesters around the globe have made it clear that they won’t tolerate the glorification of historic figures with murky past, be it Italian explorer Christopher Columbus or former British Prime Minister Winston Churchill.

'You'll be persecuted'

As Black Lives Matter protests rage across the country, strong objection over the symbols and statues of Confederate leaders and soldiers have also been raised. However, Trump has expressed his strong displeasure over the removal of statues of controversial leaders and slave traders. Trump said in his speech that the US is witnessing a “merciless campaign” to wipe out history, defame American heroes, and indoctrinate children.

"There is new far-left fascism that demands absolute allegiance. If you do not speak its language, perform its rituals, recite its mantras and follow its commandments, then you will be censored, banished, blacklisted, persecuted and punished," warned Trump.

Last month, Trump opposed the removal of Theodore Roosevelt’s statue outside New York City's Museum of Natural History. New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio had announced the removal of the bronze statue depicting former US President on horseback with a Native American man and an African man standing next to the horse. Taking to Twitter, Trump said that it is a “ridiculous” decision and asked not to remove the statue.

